Baylor Bears look ahead to bright future under Aranda

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades recently said the university has reached a verbal agreement to enhance Aranda’s contract. The 45-year-old Aranda indicated that he wants to stay at Baylor for the long haul.

“What Baylor represents to me is the value and that there are things bigger than football,” said Aranda after the Bears won the Big 12 championship. “I’ve never really looked on the outside, have always been very preoccupied with what’s on the inside. I think Mack sees that, and I think appreciates it, I hope. And I hope to be here for a very long time.”

Led by Grimes and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Aranda’s offensive and defensive coaching staffs have remained almost completely intact. Safeties coach Matt Powledge left Baylor to become co-defensive coordinator at Oregon.

The Bears will have to replace remarkable leaders like Smith, Pitre and Bernard, who will all play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 to show their talents to NFL scouts. All-Big 12 senior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Kalon Barnes have both declared for the NFL Draft.