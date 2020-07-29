Baylor Bears' Macio Teague returning for senior year

MaCio Teague believes he still has unfinished business left at Baylor as he announced Wednesday that he’s returning for his senior year.
Teague explored the NBA draft process during the past few months, but wanted a shot to play again with his Baylor teammates following a 2019-20 season in which the Bears won a Big 12-record 23 straight games and were ranked No. 1 for five consecutive weeks.
“I just felt like it was the proper fit for me at Baylor because I know the system and the coaching staff really well,” Teague said. “For sure we have a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament next year.”
Guard Jared Butler hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll return to Baylor for his junior year or keep his name in the NBA draft. Players have until Monday to decide whether to withdraw from the Oct. 16 draft.
If Butler returns, Baylor will bring back four starters from last season’s 26-4 squad, including Teague, forward Mark Vital and point guard Davion Mitchell. Senior forward Freddie Gillespie exhausted his eligibility and is hoping to be drafted by an NBA team.
“I’m hoping Jared will make the best decision for him,” Teague said. “If he comes back, it’s great for the team and the program. But we’ll be rooting for him either way.”
The 6-3 Teague played an integral part in Baylor’s highly successful season as he ranked second on the squad behind Butler with 13.9 points per game while averaging 4.6 rebounds. His 60 3-pointers were also second on the squad while his 84.8 free throw percentage was the team’s best.
Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff were thrilled when they learned Teague was coming back.
“It made our staff’s day,” Drew said. “MaCio is not only a great player, but more importantly a great teammate. The energy and leadership he provides on a daily basis really is contagious. It makes going to practice that much more enjoyable for everyone.”
But Teague believes he can still improve areas of his game. He’ll be a fifth-year senior since he redshirted in 2018-19 under NCAA transfer rules after playing his first two seasons at North Carolina-Asheville
“I need to be a better leader and I want to improve at finishing around the rim,” Teague said.
Teague has spent much of the summer in his hometown of Cincinnati, and is currently rehabbing his right (shooting) wrist following an injury during the season.
Due to the coronavirus, the NBA hasn’t held its annual draft combine but players can still meet with teams virtually.
“It was unusual for sure,” Teague said. “But I had a great time interviewing with teams and finding out what they want from me.”
