Baylor Bears meet old SWC rival Arkansas for Final Four spot

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been 30 years since Baylor and Arkansas were Southwest Conference rivals, but Monday night’s Elite Eight showdown will be the most prominent game they’ve ever played.
A trip to the Final Four will be on the line when the No. 1-seeded Bears face the No. 3 Razorbacks in the South region final at 8:57 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Baylor (25-2) hasn’t made the Final Four since 1950 while the Razorbacks (25-6) made their last trip in 1995, a year after they won the national championship.
They’re playing the late show but don’t expect a plodding, half-court game. Both teams like to force turnovers and get up and down the floor in transition as the Bears rank sixth nationally with 83 points per game while Arkansas is 11th with 81.7 points per game.
“Arkansas does a tremendous job forcing turnovers and getting easies on the other end,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I know both coaches preach the same thing, don’t turn it over and when you do get back. Whichever team gets more easy baskets obviously has a better chance of winning.”
The Bears and Razorbacks were SWC rivals for more than seven decades until Arkansas left for the SEC following the 1991 season. They’ve only played twice since then as the Razorbacks took an 85-78 win in 2008 in Dallas before the Bears came back with a 70-47 blowout win in 2009 in North Little Rock.
After finishing second in the SEC regular season behind Alabama, the Razorbacks dropped a 78-71 decision to LSU in their second game in the SEC tournament.
That was their only loss in the last 13 games under second-year coach Eric Musselman, who was formerly a head coach for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors in 2002-04 and the Sacramento Kings in 2006-07.
“Muss has done a great job with them, and basically they’re the hottest team in the country besides Gonzaga,” Drew said. “We’re playing a team that has a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence, and they really get after you. It doesn’t matter if you’re up or down, they’re never out of it with their athleticism and toughness.”
Following an 85-68 blowout of No. 14 Colgate in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, the Razorbacks have squeaked by with two-point wins in the last two games.
Arkansas pulled out a 68-66 win over No. 6 Texas Tech in the second round when Red Raiders guard Kyler Edwards missed on a drive to the basket in the closing seconds.
The Razorbacks rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit against No. 15 Oral Roberts for a 72-70 win Saturday night in the Sweet 16.
Arkansas is led by freshman guard Moses Moody, who is averaging 17 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range.
“Anytime you’re third in the SEC in scoring, anytime you’re projected a first-round draft pick, obviously you have a lot of talent and ability,” Drew said. “Coach Musselman has done a great job putting him in positions to be successful. He can hurt you in a variety of ways.”
Justin Smith, a 6-7 graduate transfer from Indiana, is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while junior guard JD Notae is averaging 12.8 points and Northern Kentucky transfer guard Jalen Tate is averaging 10.9 points.
Musselman is concerned about matching up against Baylor’s veteran guard trio featuring first-team All-American Jared Butler, third-team All-American Davion Mitchell and fifth-year senior MaCio Teague. Adam Flagler played a key role off the bench by scoring a team-high 16 points in the Bears’ 62-51 Sweet 16 win over No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.
“They’re really good players,” Musselman said. “Obviously Mitchell can shoot the ball and can beat his man off the bounce. Butler is a great 3-point shooter and a great all-around player. Flagler did a great job (against Villanova) and I thought he had an excellent all-around game. They’re all great shooters and defend as perimeter players. It’s a really difficult team to prepare for.”
After playing some subpar defensive games following their return from a three-week COVID-19 pause on Feb. 23, the Bears have gotten back to playing aggressive, intense defense in the NCAA tournament wins over No. 16 Hartford, No. 9 Wisconsin and Villanova.
The Bears have forced 54 turnovers in the three games while scoring 60 points off turnovers. The Bears forced 16 turnovers against Villanova, which came into the game ranked first nationally with only 8.75 turnovers per game.
“We’ve got to try to avoid catastrophic turnovers, live ball turnovers,” Musselman said. “We’ve got to move the basketball. You can’t have poor shot selection. I thought Villanova did a really good job for the first 28 minutes of the game and then all of a sudden Baylor turned up its defensive intensity and started causing turnovers.”