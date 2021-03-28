Baylor Bears meet old SWC rival Arkansas for Final Four spot

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been 30 years since Baylor and Arkansas were Southwest Conference rivals, but Monday night’s Elite Eight showdown will be the most prominent game they’ve ever played.

A trip to the Final Four will be on the line when the No. 1-seeded Bears face the No. 3 Razorbacks in the South region final at 8:57 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Baylor (25-2) hasn’t made the Final Four since 1950 while the Razorbacks (25-6) made their last trip in 1995, a year after they won the national championship.

They’re playing the late show but don’t expect a plodding, half-court game. Both teams like to force turnovers and get up and down the floor in transition as the Bears rank sixth nationally with 83 points per game while Arkansas is 11th with 81.7 points per game.

“Arkansas does a tremendous job forcing turnovers and getting easies on the other end,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I know both coaches preach the same thing, don’t turn it over and when you do get back. Whichever team gets more easy baskets obviously has a better chance of winning.”