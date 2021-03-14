Baylor Bears No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

The Baylor men's basketball team earned its first-ever No. 1 NCAA tournament seed as it was chosen the top seed in the South Region.
The Bears (22-2) will play Hartford in the first round on Friday at a site yet to be announced in Indiana, where the entire 68-team tournament will be played due to COVID-19 protocol.
If Baylor wins its first-round game, it will play Sunday against the winner of the first-round game between eighth-seeded North Carolina and ninth-seeded Wisconsin.
The Bears won the Big 12 with a 13-1 record and reached the second round of the conference tournament before dropping an 83-74 decision to Oklahoma State.
