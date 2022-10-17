Baylor Bears open up No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

The Baylor men's basketball team has high expectations for itself, and the Associated Press poll voters agree.
The Bears are ranked fifth with defending national champion Kansas in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday.
Coming off last year's NCAA championship berth, North Carolina is the preseason No. 1 team as it received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2 as it received 12 first-place votes, followed by No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. The Cougars received one first-place vote while Kentucky notched the remaining two.
Baylor and Kansas, which were Big 12 co-champions last season, were among five Big 12 teams to make the AP poll as Texas came in 12th, TCU 14th and Texas Tech 25th.
The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking
People are also reading…
Record Pts Prv
1. North Carolina (47) 0-0 1532 -
2. Gonzaga (12) 0-0 1479 1
3. Houston (1) 0-0 1404 15
4. Kentucky (2) 0-0 1364 7
5. BAYLOR 0-0 1200 4
5. Kansas 0-0 1200 3
7. Duke 0-0 1168 9
8. UCLA 0-0 1093 11
9. Creighton 0-0 1060 -
10. Arkansas 0-0 1026 17
11. Tennessee 0-0 880 5
12. Texas 0-0 844 25
13. Indiana 0-0 745 -
14. TCU 0-0 735 -
15. Auburn 0-0 623 8
16. Villanova 0-0 578 6
17. Arizona 0-0 543 2
18. Virginia 0-0 462 -
19. San Diego St. 0-0 394 -
20. Alabama 0-0 281 -
21. Oregon 0-0 260 -
22. Michigan 0-0 229 -
23. Illinois 0-0 215 19
24. Dayton 0-0 170 -
25. Texas Tech 0-0 122 12
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.