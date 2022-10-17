 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor Bears open up No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

  • 0
Baylor Norfolk st (copy)

Baylor forward Flo Thamba and a veteran squad open the season fifth in the AP basketball poll.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor men's basketball team has high expectations for itself, and the Associated Press poll voters agree.

The Bears are ranked fifth with defending national champion Kansas in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday.

Coming off last year's NCAA championship berth, North Carolina is the preseason No. 1 team as it received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2 as it received 12 first-place votes, followed by No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. The Cougars received one first-place vote while Kentucky notched the remaining two.

Baylor and Kansas, which were Big 12 co-champions last season, were among five Big 12 teams to make the AP poll as Texas came in 12th, TCU 14th and Texas Tech 25th.

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

People are also reading…

Record Pts Prv

1. North Carolina (47) 0-0 1532 -

2. Gonzaga (12) 0-0 1479 1

3. Houston (1) 0-0 1404 15

4. Kentucky (2) 0-0 1364 7

5. BAYLOR 0-0 1200 4

5. Kansas 0-0 1200 3

7. Duke 0-0 1168 9

8. UCLA 0-0 1093 11

9. Creighton 0-0 1060 -

10. Arkansas 0-0 1026 17

11. Tennessee 0-0 880 5

12. Texas 0-0 844 25

13. Indiana 0-0 745 -

14. TCU 0-0 735 -

15. Auburn 0-0 623 8

16. Villanova 0-0 578 6

17. Arizona 0-0 543 2

18. Virginia 0-0 462 -

19. San Diego St. 0-0 394 -

20. Alabama 0-0 281 -

21. Oregon 0-0 260 -

22. Michigan 0-0 229 -

23. Illinois 0-0 215 19

24. Dayton 0-0 170 -

25. Texas Tech 0-0 122 12

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor baseball breathing new air

Baylor baseball breathing new air

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated …

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert