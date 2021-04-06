Baylor Bears overcame unique obstacles in dominant national championship run

“Our players really bought in. They really practiced hard, competed hard, and because of that our defensive rotations and defensive close-outs have really gotten so much better, and obviously a lot more similar to what they were prior to the pause.”

Just as important, the Bears spent time in the bubble growing closer as a team. When they weren’t playing games or practicing, they were hanging out and eating together. They found games to play like Connect Four and cornhole and watched movies together.

“It’s really like a family,” Butler said. “When I talk about a family, like a group of brothers, after 30 days in the bubble, you start to not want to be around each other. You’re around dudes all day. It’s hard. We got through it. We loved each other. We did everything together.”

Not everything went smoothly for the No. 1-seeded Bears once the NCAA tournament began March 19 against No. 16 Hartford in the South region opener. Showing some early jitters, the Bears couldn’t find the basket. But Baylor pulled away as the game progressed. MaCio Teague scored 22 points to romp to a 79-55 win.

With Matthew Mayer coming off the bench for 17 points and six rebounds, the Bears rolled to a 76-63 win over No. 9 Wisconsin in the second round.