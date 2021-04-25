Baylor Bears pick up first series win in Lubbock since 2010

LUBBOCK — There’s a song by the country band The Panhandlers that says, “I’m not crying, that’s West Texas in my eye.”

Baylor isn’t crying, it’s laughing all the way home from West Texas.

The Bears relied on a gritty pitching effort from Blake Helton and spanked three home runs in dumping Texas Tech, 13-3, on Sunday at Dan Law Field. That gave Baylor (26-18 overall, 7-8 Big 12) a two-games-to-one series win over the Red Raiders (27-10, 8-7), who are ranked fifth in the D1Baseball.com poll and 10th by Baseball America.

Such a series triumph should help solidify Baylor’s case to make the NCAA tournament at the conclusion of the season. It’s the third straight Big 12 series win for the Bears after opening with a 1-5 record against the top two teams in the conference, Texas and TCU. It also marked the first time Baylor had won a series in Lubbock since 2010.

Helton set the tone for Baylor’s Sunday win. The sophomore right-hander delivered his most effective all-around start of the season, subduing the usually powerful Tech bats. Helton worked five scoreless innings on his way to the win, improving to 3-2. He gave up three hits and overcame four walks by getting big outs when he needed them. The Red Raiders left nine runners stranded on the day, including six against Helton.