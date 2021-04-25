Baylor Bears pick up first series win in Lubbock since 2010

LUBBOCK — There’s a song by the country band The Panhandlers that says, “I’m not crying, that’s West Texas in my eye.”
Baylor isn’t crying, it’s laughing all the way home from West Texas.
The Bears relied on a gritty pitching effort from Blake Helton and spanked three home runs in dumping Texas Tech, 13-3, on Sunday at Dan Law Field. That gave Baylor (26-18 overall, 7-8 Big 12) a two-games-to-one series win over the Red Raiders (27-10, 8-7), who are ranked fifth in the D1Baseball.com poll and 10th by Baseball America.
Such a series triumph should help solidify Baylor’s case to make the NCAA tournament at the conclusion of the season. It’s the third straight Big 12 series win for the Bears after opening with a 1-5 record against the top two teams in the conference, Texas and TCU. It also marked the first time Baylor had won a series in Lubbock since 2010.
Helton set the tone for Baylor’s Sunday win. The sophomore right-hander delivered his most effective all-around start of the season, subduing the usually powerful Tech bats. Helton worked five scoreless innings on his way to the win, improving to 3-2. He gave up three hits and overcame four walks by getting big outs when he needed them. The Red Raiders left nine runners stranded on the day, including six against Helton.
Baylor supplied Helton with a nice cushion from the outset. The Bears thumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to back-to-back jacks from Tre Richardson and Andy Thomas.
They tagged Red Raiders starter Mason Montgomery for a third home run in the fourth, opening up a 3-0 advantage. Cade Currington swatted a solo shot to left, his second of the weekend and third home run of the season.
Tech finally broke up the shutout bid with a single run in the bottom of the sixth, but Baylor bounced right back with a five-run seventh to take a 9-1 lead. They stroked five one-out hits in that inning, including RBI singles from Chase Wehsener, Jared McKenzie and Richardson.
It was a sharp day of execution for the Bears, who scored in each of the final four innings, including a three-run ninth. They plated those three without even recording a hit, taking advantage of some Tech wildness with five walks and a hit-by-pitch in the inning.
Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo led Baylor’s 13-hit day with a 3-for-4 performance, while Richardson and McKenzie had two hits apiece and combined for seven RBIs.
Baylor will come home to face Prairie View A&M on Tuesday before taking a break for final exams. The Bears resume Big 12 play May 7-9 at home against Kansas State.