Baylor Bears rally, but still winless at West Virginia after double-overtime loss

But even with those absences, Baylor’s defense was outstanding as it limited West Virginia to 345 yards with a pair of sacks. The Bears forced four turnovers, including fumble recoveries by William Bradley-King and Will Williams and interceptions by Terrel Bernard and JT Woods.

“We game-planned and knew the formations and the plays they were going to give us,” said Bernard, who finished with a game-high 13 tackles. “Getting turnovers was a big part of it. It was huge. That’s something that’s been preached to us, and to create negative plays. We did that in the first half. We didn’t do as well in the second half as we needed to win.”

But Baylor’s offense struggled all afternoon as it gained only 256 yards. Quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 23 of 38 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, but threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

Baylor’s offensive line hoped to improve since starting center Xavier Newman-Johnson, guard Jake Burton and tackle Blake Bedier returned to the lineup after missing the Kansas game.

But the Bears are still very much a work in progress up front.