Baylor Bears rock Illini, 82-69, in Drew's return

MaCio Teague got loose for a layup before Mayer blocked Andre Curbelo’s shot on a drive to the basket and hustled downcourt and hit a basket.

Curbelo answered with a 3-pointer, but Baylor reeled off seven straight points as Mitchell scored on a drive, Mayer buried a 3-pointer, and Mitchell threw an alley-oop pass to Tchatchoua for a slam to push Baylor’s lead to 72-56 with 5:32 remaining.

Mitchell delivered a superb all-around game with 15 points, seven assists and two steals. He went down hard twice by taking inadvertent shots to the face from Illinois players, but said he was feeling OK after the game.

“When we went into halftime, the coaches got on us and explained to us that we’re not sharing the ball, we’re not playing like ourselves,” Mitchell said. “We’re really good when we share the ball. We’re not that good when we try to play one on one. He emphasized that at halftime and we came out sharing the ball.”

The Illini never got closer than nine points the rest of the game as Mitchell drained another 3-pointer in the closing minutes. Nobody was happier for the impressive win than Drew, who was glad to be back coaching his players after his COVID-19 quarantine.

“A top 5 game and being in the Jimmy V on ESPN did a lot more than I did,” Drew said. “But I’m not going to lie, I was excited to be back. I missed the guys and being part of the team. It was awesome to be back, that’s for sure.”

