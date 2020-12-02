Baylor Bears rock Illini, 82-69, in Drew's return

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming back from a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine, Baylor coach Scott Drew saw up close what his team can do when the offense and defense are rocking together in rhythm.
The No. 2 Bears put it all together in the second half as they rolled to an 82-69 win over No. 5 Illinois late Wednesday night at the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The game set up Saturday’s noon showdown between the Bears (3-0) and No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) at the same arena where both teams played Wednesday. Gonzaga overcame No. 11 West Virginia, 87-82, in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic.
“Anytime you have 1 vs. 2 in any sport, it draws great attention, visibility, notoriety, interest,” Drew said. “They’re very similar to our team. They have a lot of guys who can score 15 or 20 points. It’s going to be a great game and a great opportunity for us.”
Drew was forced to stay home in Waco to watch Baylor’s season-opening blowouts of Louisiana and Washington last weekend while associate head coach Jerome Tang took the coaching reins.
In the second top 5 matchup in Baylor history, Illinois (3-1) hung close to the Bears until they went on a 23-10 run midway through the second half to open up a 72-56 lead.
The Bears got tremendous production off the bench as Adam Flagler scored a team-high 18 points while Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua provided great energy with nine points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot. Matthew Mayer collected seven points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
“That’s one blessing we have is depth on the team,” Drew said. “When you have depth, you have multiple guys who can step up. That’s when you know you have a good team because everyone’s not always going to have their A games.”
With its aggressive man-to-man defense, Baylor did a solid job containing Illinois preseason All-America guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored a team-high 18 points but hit just six of 18 field goals.
After shooting 36.4 percent in the first half, the Bears shot 54.5 percent in the second half and outscored the Illini, 51-39.
The Bears were clinging to a 49-46 lead after Illinois’ Trent Frazier nailed a 3-pointer with 10:36 remaining.
Flagler started Baylor’s game-changing run with a 3-pointer before driving for the next basket.
“It definitely felt like my teammates and coaches gave me confidence,” said Flagler, a transfer guard from Presbyterian. “That just allowed me to compete and play as hard as I can. I can’t give enough credit to my teammates for finding me and me finding them.”
After Dosunmu drilled a 3-pointer for the Illini to cut Baylor’s lead to 56-51, Flo Thamba sliced inside for a Baylor basket and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but Davion Mitchell rebounded and drained a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 61-51.
MaCio Teague got loose for a layup before Mayer blocked Andre Curbelo’s shot on a drive to the basket and hustled downcourt and hit a basket.
Curbelo answered with a 3-pointer, but Baylor reeled off seven straight points as Mitchell scored on a drive, Mayer buried a 3-pointer, and Mitchell threw an alley-oop pass to Tchatchoua for a slam to push Baylor’s lead to 72-56 with 5:32 remaining.
Mitchell delivered a superb all-around game with 15 points, seven assists and two steals. He went down hard twice by taking inadvertent shots to the face from Illinois players, but said he was feeling OK after the game.
“When we went into halftime, the coaches got on us and explained to us that we’re not sharing the ball, we’re not playing like ourselves,” Mitchell said. “We’re really good when we share the ball. We’re not that good when we try to play one on one. He emphasized that at halftime and we came out sharing the ball.”
The Illini never got closer than nine points the rest of the game as Mitchell drained another 3-pointer in the closing minutes. Nobody was happier for the impressive win than Drew, who was glad to be back coaching his players after his COVID-19 quarantine.
“A top 5 game and being in the Jimmy V on ESPN did a lot more than I did,” Drew said. “But I’m not going to lie, I was excited to be back. I missed the guys and being part of the team. It was awesome to be back, that’s for sure.”
