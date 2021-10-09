Baylor Bears romp to 45-20 win over West Virginia

Aranda could see throughout practice all week that the Bears would be highly focused for West Virginia.

“I’ve been looking forward to this game since Saturday at Oklahoma State,” Aranda said. “The lessons learned and all of the accountability, all of the film to look at was hard to look at. Our players came in with their attitude, and their confidence and our coaches took real extreme ownership. To have it that way and to come out with some energy and execution on Saturday was way cool to see.”

Bohanon set the tone for the afternoon when he fired his first pass to Tyquan Thornton over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown. The fourth-year junior went on to hit Thornton deep for 44 yards and Drew Estrada for 58 to set up first-half touchdowns

Thornton enjoyed a big day as he made eight catches for a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns while Drew Estrada made four catches for 90 yards. Tight end Ben Sims continued to be a major part of Baylor’s passing game as he caught touchdown passes of 10 and 29 yards.

“We had a good game plan,” Bohanon said. “I think we studied film pretty well on what they do best off formations and down and distance, and we took advantage of that. We trusted ourselves and had a pretty good week of practice and we were going to go out there and dominate.”