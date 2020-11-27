Baylor Bears seeking end of 5-game losing streak

Despite COVID-19 spiking across the country, Baylor is on a real scheduling roll.
Saturday’s game against Kansas State at McLane Stadium will be the fifth straight that the Bears will play uninterrupted by the pandemic.
That’s in stark contrast to early in the season when Baylor’s scheduled Sept. 12 date against Louisiana Tech and a makeup game against Houston were canceled. The Bears haven’t experienced scheduling difficulties since the Oct. 17 date against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 due to COVID-19.
That scheduling roll hasn’t translated into wins as the Bears (1-5) have lost five straight games since a season-opening 47-14 win over bottom feeder Kansas on Sept. 26. They’re hoping to lock down their second win when they face the Wildcats (4-4, 4-3) at 6 p.m.
The Baylor veterans know what it’s like to struggle to win since they went 1-11 in 2017 before improving to 7-6 in 2018 and 11-3 last season. They understand that it’s important to stay optimistic and stick to the grind.
“For the most part, a lot of us were here when we were 1-11, and I feel like it’s all part of the process,” said Baylor fourth-year junior linebacker Abram Smith. “So with us having that mindset and mentality, it’s just going to carry on and get pushed down to the guys who just got here, so that they understand it’s going to be a grind at first and we’re going to eventually break through.”
Following a 38-31 loss at Iowa State on Nov. 7 and a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech on Nov. 14, Baylor’s biggest emphasis has been finishing games throughout the bye week and game week leading up to Kansas State.
The Bears let a 23-12 lead at the end of the third quarter slip away in the one-point loss to the Red Raiders. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has focused on perfecting small details that could translate into winning football games.
“We talked about attention to detail consistently in meetings, walk-throughs and run-throughs,” Aranda said. “We reviewed those situations and what the thinking was and what the objective is or was at that time, what we could have done better and what we did do well.”
To avoid COVID-19 exposure, the Baylor players stayed in Waco and ate Thanksgiving dinner at coaches houses.
Though running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams is out for the season with a knee injury and linebacker Terrel Bernard suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Iowa State, the Bears should be in relatively good shape coming into this game since running back John Lovett, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and tight end Ben Sims were back at practice this week after missing the last two games.
Two of the bright spots against the Red Raiders were redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones and Smith, who both made their first starts. Jones was the workhorse in the backfield by rushing for 86 yards on 21 carries.
“Coming into the game, I knew I was going to be the starter and I knew the spotlight was going to be on me,” Jones said. “I knew that I had to step up and do whatever I can for my team, so we can get a win. I think I did get into a groove to put my team in great positions to lead to a score.”
Smith stepped in for Bernard at outside linebacker and collected a team-high 14 tackles.
“I had big shoes to fill of course with Terrel Bernard,” Smith said. “But it became a lot easier whenever I had Dillon Doyle and Jalen Pitre and Terrel himself giving me tips throughout the week, just planning and letting me know they have my back.”
After vaulting into the Top 25 with a 4-1 start, Kansas State has lost three straight games to West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. The Wildcats hit rock bottom in last week’s 45-0 loss to the Cyclones in Ames.
“You can’t dwell on this in this profession,” said Kansas State coach Chris Klieman. “We just have to tee it up and get better. Iowa State is a good football team, but hopefully our guys are ticked off.”
Kansas State’s offense is led by freshman running back Deuce Vaughn with 415 yards rushing and four touchdowns while quarterback Will Howard has passed for 916 yards and five scores.
While the Wildcats’ offense ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 25.5 points per game, the defense ranks seventh by allowing 27.6 points per game. Defensive end Wyatt Hubert has supplied good pressure by collecting 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
“I think they’re really well-coached, and I feel like they are very specific in what they want, both defensively and offensively,” Aranda said. “They’re hurting with personnel, guys that were playing early are not playing now on both sides. So I certainly empathize there and know the struggle that’s going on there. But I have a lot of respect for the staff and the team, and I know they’re going to put their best effort here come Saturday.”
BEAR FACTS
Former Baylor 2021 commitment Roderick Daniels, a wide receiver from Duncanville, has verbally committed to SMU.
