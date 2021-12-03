Baylor Bears thrilled to get second shot in Big 12 championship game

Since no two-loss team has ever made the CFP, Baylor is a much longer shot to make the playoff. But with a win over the Cowboys, the Bears would have three wins over current CFP-ranked teams, including No. 12 BYU and No. 14 Oklahoma. A Sugar Bowl berth is a more likely destination for the Bears even if they lose to Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys handed the Bears their first loss of the season on Oct. 2 in Stillwater after they had won their first four games. The Baylor players believe they learned some hard lessons from that 24-14 loss and benefited from them as they've won six of their last seven games.

“You always learn a lot from losses, and figure out what kind of team you are and if you can rebound,” said Baylor receiver Drew Estrada. “From there on out, we strapped it down. What we learned from that was our week of preparation was most important. Leading up to the game, I don’t think we necessarily had the best week of practice that week.”

The Cowboys feature the best defense in the Big 12, and their numbers prove it. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 281.4 yards per game, scoring defense with a 16.4-point average, and rushing defense by allowing 93.6 yards and 2.8 yards per carry.