Baylor Bears unveil national championship banner, blow away Incarnate Word, 87-60

Benjamin Griscti buried a pair of 3-pointers to give the Cardinals their last lead at 22-21 with 7:26 left in the first half. Cryer answered with a 3-pointer and a short jumper to take a 26-22 lead as the Bears started to get the fast break into gear.

Sochan continued to give the Bears a spark by getting inside for a pair of baskets and hitting an outside shot. Playing with two fouls, Mayer came back in and buried a 3-pointer. Akinjo’s layup on a pass from Dale Bonner finished off a 19-6 run to close the first half to take a 40-28 lead.

“We started doing a better job defensively, knowing what they’re doing and staying locked in,” Drew said. “I think our depth wore them down a little bit and we got more disciplined and contested more shots. Then we were able to get a couple of turnovers and we did a good job of sprinting out and converting.”

Brown was the scoring catalyst to open the second half as he got inside for the first basket. After his first alley-oop dunk, he got loose for another slam on a pass from Flagler to push Baylor’s lead to 57-41 with 15:15 remaining.

Flagler followed with a 3-pointer, but the Bears pushed the ball up the floor most of the second half for layups and dunks as their superior depth wore down the Cardinals.