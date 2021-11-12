Baylor Bears unveil national championship banner, blow away Incarnate Word, 87-60

With a joyous crowd showing up early at the Ferrell Center, Baylor unveiled its national championship banner and presented title rings to the returning players.
Videos from the remarkable 2020-21 season were played on the scoreboard, and MaCio Teague even came back from the Utah Jazz G League team to pick up his ring.
Once the pregame ceremony was over, the No. 8 Bears showed they’re an athletically gifted team with a tremendous upside.
After missing their first seven 3-pointers, the Bears found their up-tempo game near the end of the first half to take a 12-point lead and cruised to an 87-60 win over Incarnate Word before 8,895 fans in Friday night’s season opener.
Though Arizona transfer guard James Akinjo wasn’t on last year’s Baylor squad, he was happy to be with his teammates who contributed to last year’s 28-2 team.
“It was great,” Akinjo said. “Obviously being here, it feels like family. I’ve been talking to all the guys from last year, and I feel like I know them, like I was on our team. It was really cool seeing them get recognized for what they did, and it was also real motivating. Especially, I don’t think it could have been on a better day.”
The Bears are rebuilding their rotation after losing four starters from last year’s team. Besides Teague, first-team All-America guard Jared Butler is gone to the Jazz, third-team All-America guard Davion Mitchell is playing for the Sacramento Kings, and forward Mark Vital is trying to make the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight end.
Baylor’s only returning starter is center Flo Thamba, who was joined in the starting lineup by Akinjo, veteran returning guards Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler, and five-star freshman forward Kendall Brown. But Baylor coach Scott Drew is more concerned with developing a strong rotation of players instead of who starts the game.
“Last year, we had a starting rotation and that’s why we won,” Drew said. “It’s nice when you can bring people off the bench and build on a lead or take a deficit to a lead, and that’s one of our biggest strengths. How they care for each other is really a key to our success. If you have people off the bench who are worried about themselves, it doesn’t work. But if they’re worried about the team, then you can really be successful.”
The chemistry still needs work, but the additions of the 6-8 Brown and fellow 6-9 freshman forward Jeremy Sochan give the Bears a great deal of athleticism in the frontcourt.
Sochan scored all 10 of his points in the first half as he repeatedly beat Incarnate Word defenders down the floor for layups and rebounds.
Brown, the Big 12 preseason freshman of the year, was also a constant presence around the basket as he finished with 13 points in 18 minutes. He brought down the house when he took an alley-oop pass from Akinjo and rammed home a one-handed slam four minutes into the second half.
“Yeah, of course there were jitters, first college game,” Brown said. “But it felt good to be out there with fans and my brothers. Ever since we got here in the summer, we’ve always been connecting, getting lobs, backdoors, fast breaks, all this. So it was just a matter of time before we got our first one in a real game.”
Akinjo scored 10 points and dished out a game-high six assists, while Mayer led the Bears with 14 points and LJ Cryer scored 13. The Bears shot 49.3 percent and outrebounded the Cardinals 40-25 as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua collected 10 boards.
For a season opener, the Bears played an exceptionally clean game as they collected 22 assists with only 10 turnovers. Following the first seven misses, the Bears hit seven of 15 3-pointers the rest of the game.
“We’re capable of being a single-digit turnover team,” Drew said. “In the (NCAA) tournament, we were a single-digit turnover team. You do like to play fast and you’ve got a lot of new guys, so it takes time to get that rhythm and chemistry. But we have a chance to be successful.”
Due mostly to poor long-range shooting, the Bears fell behind 16-10 in the early minutes. Drew Lutz got off to a hot start for the Cardinals as he scored seven of their first 16 points.
The Bears answered with an 8-0 run beginning with Flagler’s 3-pointer. Cryer drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit a free throw for a three-point play before Sochan drove for a basket.
Benjamin Griscti buried a pair of 3-pointers to give the Cardinals their last lead at 22-21 with 7:26 left in the first half. Cryer answered with a 3-pointer and a short jumper to take a 26-22 lead as the Bears started to get the fast break into gear.
Sochan continued to give the Bears a spark by getting inside for a pair of baskets and hitting an outside shot. Playing with two fouls, Mayer came back in and buried a 3-pointer. Akinjo’s layup on a pass from Dale Bonner finished off a 19-6 run to close the first half to take a 40-28 lead.
“We started doing a better job defensively, knowing what they’re doing and staying locked in,” Drew said. “I think our depth wore them down a little bit and we got more disciplined and contested more shots. Then we were able to get a couple of turnovers and we did a good job of sprinting out and converting.”
Brown was the scoring catalyst to open the second half as he got inside for the first basket. After his first alley-oop dunk, he got loose for another slam on a pass from Flagler to push Baylor’s lead to 57-41 with 15:15 remaining.
Flagler followed with a 3-pointer, but the Bears pushed the ball up the floor most of the second half for layups and dunks as their superior depth wore down the Cardinals.
“We’ve only had two days where we got everybody back in practice,” Drew said. “Kendall was out for three or four weeks with a groin, Adam (hand injury) for three or four weeks, LJ eight weeks with a foot. The great thing is we have some depth and we had opportunities to put different people out there.”