Baylor beats Iowa State in series finale, 4-1

AMES, Iowa -- Gia Rodoni threw a six-hitter and collected seven strikeouts as Baylor beat Iowa State, 4-1, Sunday afternoon to win two of three games in the series.

It was the second win of the weekend for Rodoni (9-6) who went the distance in Friday's opening 9-5 win. Saya Swain (1-4) allowed only four hits but two Iowa State errors led to three unearned runs for the Lady Bears (24-13, 5-4).

Baylor scored its first run in the fourth inning when Emily Hott walked and came across on second baseman Kasey Simpson's throwing error.

Baylor scored three more runs in the fifth inning. Josie Bower walked and scored when Skyler Ramos mishandled Hannah Smith's fly to center field. Hott followed with a two-run single to give Baylor a 4-0 lead.

Rodoni shut out Iowa State (25-18, 1-11) until Alesia Ranches singled and scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh.

Baylor will host No. 1 Oklahoma in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

