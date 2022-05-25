Baylor beats Kansas to reach NISC championship game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Josie Bower hit a run-scoring single with no outs in the seventh to lift Baylor to a 5-4 win over Kansas on Wednesday to advance to the title game of the National Invitational Softball Championship.

The No. 2-seeded Bears (31-24) will play for the championship at noon Thursday against UNLV, a 1-0 winner over Central Arkansas in Wednesday's other semifinal game.

With Kansas leading 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Kasey Hamilton (8-21) hit McKenzie Wilson with a pitch and Taylor Strain reached on a bunt single. Emily Hott singled and Wilson scored on a throwing error before Strain scored the winning run on Bower’s single.

After 12th-seeded Kansas (20-36) opened up a 4-0 lead, Baylor’s Aliyah Binford drilled a two-run homer in the fourth and Kaci West hit a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Binford (12-6) won her third game of the tournament as she allowed just two hits and no runs in the final four innings after relieving Dariana Orme.

