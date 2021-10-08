Baylor begins long October homestand with West Virginia

After popping into the Top 25 following a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State in their last game at McLane Stadium on Sept. 25, the No. 21 Bears quickly fell out of the rankings following the Oklahoma State loss.

Aranda wants to see more consistency throughout games while being intensely focused during crucial moments. He wants the Bears to play with a sense of maturity and confidence that a veteran team should display.

“I think it’s frustrating for me when you want to win with character,” Aranda said. “When you really care about winning is really important to me. But how you win is more so, and to make that a real central part of what we want to be about and what we want to display on and off the field, and then to make that almost a daily point, and to have that not show up is frustrating.”

But there probably isn’t a more frustrated team in the Big 12 than West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) which has lost its first two conference games on last-minute field goals. After a 16-13 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, the Mountaineers dropped a 23-20 decision to Texas Tech last week in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have played strong defense all season, ranking third in the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing 18 points per game and fourth in total defense by allowing 315.2 yards per game.