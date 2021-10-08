Baylor begins long October homestand with West Virginia

Baylor coach Dave Aranda never likes to look too far ahead, but October couldn’t be more favorable.
It’s a walk across the Brazos River from the practice fields to McLane Stadium for all three remaining games this month.
The Bears' long homestand begins against West Virginia on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by No. 10 BYU on Oct. 16. After a bye week, the Bears face No. 21 Texas on Oct. 30.
Though it’s not an easy schedule, the Bears can go a long way toward building a successful season if they take advantage of it. Aranda is looking forward to Baylor fans packing McLane Stadium.
What once seemed inconceivable in the Big 12 is now true: Running backs and defenses have made a comeback.
“We’re excited for the fans for this next one, for sure,” Aranda said. “I know in looking ahead to this week, just seeing the opportunity for us to be able to put a game together. To start off the game fast, to close out the first half strong, and then to close out the game strong. And to do it with a really strong energy and a really strong competitive maturity.”
Competitive maturity has been Aranda’s catch phrase since the Bears (4-1, 2-1) lost their first game of the season 24-14 to No. 12 Oklahoma State last Saturday in Stillwater.
After popping into the Top 25 following a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State in their last game at McLane Stadium on Sept. 25, the No. 21 Bears quickly fell out of the rankings following the Oklahoma State loss.
Aranda wants to see more consistency throughout games while being intensely focused during crucial moments. He wants the Bears to play with a sense of maturity and confidence that a veteran team should display.
“I think it’s frustrating for me when you want to win with character,” Aranda said. “When you really care about winning is really important to me. But how you win is more so, and to make that a real central part of what we want to be about and what we want to display on and off the field, and then to make that almost a daily point, and to have that not show up is frustrating.”
But there probably isn’t a more frustrated team in the Big 12 than West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) which has lost its first two conference games on last-minute field goals. After a 16-13 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, the Mountaineers dropped a 23-20 decision to Texas Tech last week in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers have played strong defense all season, ranking third in the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing 18 points per game and fourth in total defense by allowing 315.2 yards per game.
“I thought last year there was probably more individual production (for West Virginia) at all three levels: D-line, linebackers and DBs – where now there’s not quite as much but there’s more team defense,” Aranda said. “I feel like they’re probably better coached, there’s better technique on film, a lot of disciplined gap controls on tape. Last year there was a lot of disruption. It creates challenges for us, for sure. In the run game, they’re very disruptive.”
Often stacking six or seven players on the line of scrimmage, West Virginia has limited opponents to 87.8 yards per game and 2.5 yards per carry along with yielding a Big 12-low three touchdowns on the ground.
After averaging 321.3 yards rushing per game in the first three games, the Bears have averaged just 112.5 yards on the ground in the last two games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Against Oklahoma State, the Bears rushed for 107 yards on 29 carries, and more than half of it came on Abram Smith’s breakaway 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. On the other 28 rushes, the Bears averaged 1.8 yards per carry as Oklahoma State dominated up front against Baylor’s offensive line.
At first glimpse, Baylor’s offense was a frightening sight.
“It all started with us not being on the same page, and that just trickled down the whole game,” said Baylor offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “Didn’t start well, didn’t end well. And it just all spread out from that spot.”
The Mountaineers have certainly been offensively challenged since they’ve scored just 33 points in their first two Big 12 games.
But they’ve got some weapons like quarterback Jarret Doege, who ranks third in the Big 12 with 1,207 yards passing for the season. Leddie Brown has rushed for 378 yards and six touchdowns while Winston Wright is the Mountaineers top receiver with 26 catches for 278 yards.
“West Virginia has a dynamic offense,” said Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. “They have a great running back, good weapons on the outside, and their quarterback can shred the defense. He (Doege) is more of a pocket passer. He gets all his reads and gets the ball downfield. They have a balanced offense that provides a lot of problems for the defense, so we’re looking forward to the challenge on Saturday."
Baylor’s defense has played at a high level all season, ranking second in scoring defense by allowing 17.4 points per game and third in total defense by allowing 312.4 yards per game.
After safety JT Woods, cornerback Raleigh Texada and linebacker Dillon Doyle intercepted passes against Oklahoma State, the Bears lead the Big 12 with seven interceptions.
If you think of each Saturday’s college football game as its own unique drama, Baylor wants three takes to get it right.
All-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard missed the Oklahoma State game following a knee injury against Iowa State, but Aranda said signs point to him returning for West Virginia.
“That would mean a lot, it would mean everything to me,” Pitre said. “When I’m out there with Terrel, the game is a lot easier. We think alike and we know what’s going on. When he’s at will (linebacker), me and him do a lot of communication. A lot of that communication sometimes is unspoken. I know what he’s going to do and he knows what I’m going to do.”