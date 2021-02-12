Baylor blanks Horns, 4-0, in National Indoor opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team opened the ITA National Team Indoor Championship by besting rival Texas, 4-0, on Friday at the University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center.

With the win, the fourth-ranked Bears advance to the semifinals to face either top-seeded USC or host Illinois at 6:30 on Saturday night.

Baylor (10-1) claimed the doubles point by winning on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. The Bears team of Matias Soto and Charlie Broom defeated Texas’ Payton Holden and Chih Chi Huang, 6-4, in the No. 2 match. Then Baylor clinched the match when Nick Stachowiak and Spencer Furman outlasted Longhorns Micah Braswell and Cleeve Harper, 7-6 (9-7).

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan, Broom and Furman all won their singles matches in straight sets to earn the Bears four points to clinch the match.

Boitan, playing on the No. 1 singles court, defeated Texas’ Siem Wodeab, 6-3, 7-5, for the deciding fourth point. Broom bested Huang, 6-3, 6-4, on the No. 5 singles court, and Furman cruised past Texas’ Evin McDonald, 6-2, 6-3, on the No. 6 court.

Baylor has now beaten fifth-ranked Texas twice this season, adding Friday’s victory to a win in a nonconference outdoor match in Austin in late January.

