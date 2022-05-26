Baylor blanks UNLV to win national softball tournament

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Baylor entered the National Invitational Softball Championship hoping to build the confidence of a young team and bring home a title.

Mission accomplished on both fronts.

With Aliyah Binford throwing a two-hitter and collecting nine strikeouts, the Bears shut down UNLV, 4-0, to win the championship on Thursday in the 12-team tournament.

“I certainly think this accomplished everything we hoped it would,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I bet there were eight to 10 games this year we let slip away that we were in control in the fifth or sixth inning, and we couldn’t close it out. I think we figured out how to do that this week, and we had fun doing it.”

Binford (13-6) earned the tournament MVP as she won all four games as a pitcher, played strong defensively at shortstop, and delivered solid performances at the plate. The Bears (32-24) needed Binford to carry a heavy oitching load since Dariana Orme was struggling with a hand injury that occurred before the Big 12 tournament.

“Aliyah's an amazing athlete, she really is,” Moore said. “We ask her to do a whole lot. But she’s matured, whereas a couple of years ago, I think she might not have been as open to doing everything she is right now. She’s just become a leader for us. She wants the ball and she wants to bat and she can run.”

The Bears came out hot against UNLV (43-15) by scoring a pair of first-inning runs against Alanna Thiede (7-7).

McKenzie Wilson opened with a single, moved to second on Taylor Strain’s grounder and scored on Emily Hott’s single. After Kaci West singled, Josie Bower drilled a single to score West.

With Jenny Bressler pitching in relief in the fifth, the Bears pushed across two more runs. Hott walked and West singled before Bower delivered a two-run double to left field to give the Bears a 4-0 lead.

Binford was strong until the end as she didn’t walk a batter and recorded her third complete game shutout of the season.

Wilson, West and Ana Watson joined Binford on the all-tournament team.

“I think it was exactly what this young team needed,” Moore said. “And I’ve never experienced winning the last game, either, so that’s kind of a cool way to go out and motivate them for 2023.”