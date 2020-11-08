Baylor building on close loss to ISU

Baylor’s offense still needs to play with more consistency, the defense needs tightening, and the special teams are still giving up too many big plays.
Saturday’s 38-31 loss to Iowa State in Ames was Baylor’s fourth straight. But in many ways it was a step in the right direction for the Bears.
Baylor finally jumped off to a strong start, opening up a 21-10 halftime lead after scoring just 17 first-half points in their previous three losses.
With three first-half interceptions, the Bears matched their number of picks in the first four games. It was the kind of complementary football first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been seeking heading into Saturday’s game against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. in Lubbock.
“One of the things we talk about quite a bit is the complementary piece and just playing together and being a team,” Aranda said. “There have been instances in the past where that has not taken place. Where the offense is hot and the defense needs to get a stop, and we don’t. Or the defense gets the ball back for the offense to capitalize on the momentum and score, and we don’t. To do that in the first half, the sidelines, the energy, the enthusiasm is what we want this to be.”
Baylor made more of a commitment to the run early in the game as Craig “Sqwirl” Williams ran eight times for 28 yards before he went down with a knee injury with 12:15 remaining in the second quarter. Aranda didn’t know the extent of the injury, but he said the prognosis didn’t look good.
Coming into the game, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy had thrown just three interceptions in 193 pass attempts in the first six games.
But Baylor read Purdy from the start as cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Raleigh Texada and safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre all got interceptions in Purdy’s first 10 pass attempts in the first half.
Charlie Brewer threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to RJ Sneed after Barnes’ interception. Following Texada’s 56-yard interception return to Iowa State’s 36, Brewer hit freshman tight end Drake Dabney for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Pitre perfectly read Purdy’s second-quarter pass for an interception and ran to the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-7 second-quarter lead.
“One of the things I talked about with the team at the end of the game was really anything we asked them to do in terms of an individual or specific part of the game, we were able to do,” Aranda said. “To start fast was something from last Saturday night all the way to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. We had drills on what we talked about. We showed motivational stuff about it, so to have the guys come out and start fast on all sides and just to be locked in was real positive.”
The Bears started the second half in much the same fashion as long snapper Gunnar Royer’s fumble recovery on Greg Eisworth’s punt return gave them possession at Iowa State’s 21 to set up John Mayers’ 36-yard field goal to open up a 24-10 lead.
But the Cyclones quickly regained the momentum when Kene Nwangwu’s 67-yard kickoff return set up Purdy’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar.
The Cyclones marched 80 yards for their next touchdown with Big 12 leading rusher Breece Hall finishing off the drive by reversing field for a 17-yard run.
Iowa State drove 71 yards for its next touchdown as Purdy hit Chase Allen with a 10-yard scoring pass. With 23 seconds left in the third quarter, the Cyclones took their first lead at 31-24.
The game looked all but over when a blocked Baylor punt led to Purdy hitting Hall for a six-yard touchdown. Purdy had plenty of time to throw all night as the Bears didn’t register a sack.
But Baylor proved it still had some juice left when Brewer found Trestan Ebner drifting out of the backfield for a 58-yard touchdown with 8:43 remaining in the game.
“We felt good offensively about being able to move the ball,” Aranda said. “But there was a time in the third and early fourth quarter when pressure was an issue. Our answer was to get the back out in multiple ways.”
After Iowa State had scored 28 second-half points, Baylor came through with a big defensive stop to force a punt and give the Bears the ball at their own 15 with 4:01 remaining.
“It was important,” Pitre said. “It was the next drive, and we couldn’t dwell on the past and look at the other times they scored. We were just focusing on what’s next and we went out and got the stop then. It was big to give our offense a chance. I feel like we did our job on that last drive.”
The Bears moved into position to score when Sneed made a remarkable one-handed catch as he fell on the turf on his back just inside the right sideline at Iowa State’s 17.
But when Brewer tried to hit Sneed again, Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose intercepted the pass over the middle in the end zone to seal the win with 57 seconds remaining.
Despite the loss, there were a lot of encouraging signs for the Bears that they hope to build on this week before heading to Texas Tech to play their first game in Lubbock since 2008 after playing in the Metroplex for the last 11 years.
“That first half in particular, there was a lot to take from there,” Aranda said. “I look at penalties and gap assignments, and gap control on defense. I look at some of our eyes in coverage for our defense, and there’s more than enough to improve to get to where we need to be. Embracing the process and attacking the process is what will take us to the next game.”
