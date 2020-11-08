Baylor building on close loss to ISU

Baylor’s offense still needs to play with more consistency, the defense needs tightening, and the special teams are still giving up too many big plays.

Saturday’s 38-31 loss to Iowa State in Ames was Baylor’s fourth straight. But in many ways it was a step in the right direction for the Bears.

Baylor finally jumped off to a strong start, opening up a 21-10 halftime lead after scoring just 17 first-half points in their previous three losses.

With three first-half interceptions, the Bears matched their number of picks in the first four games. It was the kind of complementary football first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been seeking heading into Saturday’s game against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. in Lubbock.

“One of the things we talk about quite a bit is the complementary piece and just playing together and being a team,” Aranda said. “There have been instances in the past where that has not taken place. Where the offense is hot and the defense needs to get a stop, and we don’t. Or the defense gets the ball back for the offense to capitalize on the momentum and score, and we don’t. To do that in the first half, the sidelines, the energy, the enthusiasm is what we want this to be.”