Baylor building the beef: How Eric Mateos is taking on a revamp of Bears' offensive line

Mateos hasn’t watched film from Baylor’s 2020 season because he doesn’t want to prejudge his offensive linemen. The Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 by allowing 31 sacks in nine games while the running attack was the worst in the league with 90.3 yards per game and eight touchdowns.

Mateos believes the best way to learn to play offensive line is for all hands on deck to practice every position.

“Position versatility especially in the era of contact tracing and COVID, you never know when somebody’s going to disappear from your locker room,” Mateos said. “When I was at BYU, over the course of two seasons, I played 28 different offensive line lineups because of injuries and COVID. The more you train guys and teach them the entire scheme of the offense, then when you move guys when those moments come up they’re ready.”

Led by three-year starting senior left tackle Connor Galvin, the Bears have some veterans to build around. Fifth-year senior guard Xavier Newman-Johnson has 19 starts under his belt while senior guard Khalil Keith has nine starts over the last two years.