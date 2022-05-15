Baylor bullpen can't close it out, as K-State rallies for 7-5 series-clinching win

MANHATTAN, Kan. — There’s just no relief in sight for the Baylor baseball team.

Baylor’s bullpen has endured its share of struggles throughout the 2022 season, but this may have introduced a new low. Kansas State pummeled reliever Matt Voelker for a six-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to stun the Bears, 7-5, on Sunday at Tointon Family Stadium.

As losses go, this was an absolute gut punch.

Baylor’s unraveling wasted a sterling pitching performance from starter Blake Helton. In the bigger picture, the Bears (24-24 overall, 6-15 Big 12) gave up a golden chance to win just their second conference series. They won Friday’s opener but dropped the final two, blowing a five-run lead in the finale.

“I thought we played really well up until that eighth inning,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said.

The Bears did play well for seven innings. But it was as if they had hooked a big bass on their line, only to let it slip out of the ice cooler and watch it flop back into the river.

Voelker, who was coming off a two-inning save in Friday’s opener, entered the eighth in relief of Helton with Baylor leading, 5-1. The Wildcats (27-23, 8-13) picked up their first baserunner of the inning on an error from BU shortstop Jack Pineda. They ended up capitalizing on the Bears’ mistake in a big way.

Two straight singles followed, including an RBI knock from Dylan Phillips that cut the lead to 5-2. Voelker then walked the next batter to load the bases. Nick Goodwin played hero for K-State, swatting a deep fly over the wall in right for a go-ahead grand slam.

K-State wasn’t done, either, as Cash Rugely added a solo homer two batters later.

“We brought in our hottest arm in (Matt) Voelker, and we get a ground ball that we can’t field, then we walk a couple of guys, and they were able to get a ball up into the wind and it went out. So, that was kind of the tale of the tape right there,” Rodriguez said.

Baylor couldn’t recover. Kyle Nevin led off the ninth with a single to bring the tying run to the batter’s box, but Phillips took over on the mound to tally two critical strikeouts for his second save in two days and sixth of the season.

Helton deserved better, as he gave Baylor a terrific effort in just his third start of the season.

Back before the season ever started, Helton was involved in an accident in the Baylor Ballpark parking lot in which his vehicle was T-boned and totaled. It led to some back issues that kept the pitcher sidelined most of the season.

But he worked his way back into shape and returned to action in late April against Texas. And against K-State, he had his best outing of the season. Helton had logged a total of 5.1 innings in his three previous appearances this season, but surpassed that total in this one start against the Wildcats. He went seven innings and yielded just three hits and one run. The seven innings matched the fourth-year junior’s career high.

“To be honest, we just needed that, his veteran leadership,” Rodriguez said. “He had kind of a rough first inning. You could tell he was trying to get his bearings back a little bit. And then, once he settled in, he got better as the game went on. He was really efficient with his pitches, and he just did a really good job”

The Bears gave Helton a tidy lead with which to work by scoring in each of the first three innings. That included Jared McKenzie clubbing a two-run home run in the opening inning, taking over sole possession of the team lead with his ninth bomb of the season.

Helton got into a bit of trouble by walking a pair of batters in the bottom of the inning. K-State made the pitcher pay when Goodwin bounced an RBI single through the left side, cutting BU’s lead in half to 2-1. Goodwin was an obvious hitting hero on the day, going 2-for-3 with the grand slam and five RBIs.

Baylor’s batters took a workmanlike approach to their at-bats, and padded the lead in the process. In the second inning, Jacob Schoenvogel spanked a hit into right-center and never slowed down in hustling for a two-out double. He moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo punched a ball deep into the hole at shortstop that went for an infield single.

The Bears stretched the lead to 5-1 with a Nevin sacrifice fly in the third and Pineda’s RBI single in the fifth.

Unfortunately for the Bears, though, that lead wasn’t enough.

Baylor will return home to play Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday before facing third-ranked Oklahoma State for its final Big 12 series Thursday through Saturday at Baylor Balpark.