Baylor bullpen gets slammed again, as Sooners storm back for 9-5 win

NORMAN, Okla. — The door was open for Baylor to even up its baseball series with Oklahoma, but the Sooners slammed it shut.

Then OU celebrated with grand enthusiasm.

Oklahoma crushed grand slam home runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to snatch a series win over Baylor in emphatic fashion. The second of those, off the bat of Peyton Graham, gave the Sooners a 9-5 walk-off win over the Bears on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Talk about a gut punch for Baylor (11-11 overall, 1-4 Big 12). For the second straight Saturday, the BU bullpen squandered a late-inning lead. A week ago, the Bears couldn’t hold onto a three-run advantage in the ninth against TCU, then lost the game in extra innings. This one may have cut even deeper, as the Bears went into the bottom of the eighth with a 5-1 edge, and ended up wasting an absolute gem from Kobe Andrade, who was making his first Big 12 start.

“We just had a bad inning on defense. We have to eliminate the walks,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “To be honest, this continues to force us to get better. We have the right guys out there, we just have to make sure they’re doing the right job.”

In the eighth, Baylor freshman Mason Marriott — working his third inning in relief of Andrade — walked the bases loaded. Matt Voelker came out of the bullpen to induce a pop-out and get within an out of escaping the inning. But the next batter, Tanner Tredaway, pounded a deep fly over the left-field fence for the grand slam, tying the score at 5.

It was Tredaway’s first homer of the season, and couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the Sooners (14-7, 2-0).

After Baylor failed to score in the top of the ninth, the Sooners made a clean getaway, helped by another dirty inning from the Bears on the mound and in the field. Voelker gave up back-to-back singles to open the inning, then the Sooners attempted to bunt those runners over but the BU pitcher misplayed the bunt and everyone was safe.

A bullpen call for Hambleton Oliver followed. OU’s Graham greeted the reliever with a bang, swatting the first pitch he saw for the dramatic walk-off winner. It was the only hit of the day for the leadoff batter Graham, and his fourth homer of the season.

As the Sooner players poured out of the dugout to celebrate, the Bears could only lament another potential win they let spiral away.

The game started well for Baylor, which scored the first three runs and got a fantastic starting outing from Andrade.

The transfer from Texas A&M, who always works quickly and wastes little time coming to the plate, buzzed through the first five frames. He didn’t sweat it when the Sooners put runners on base, and took advantage of a pair of double plays. In his five-inning, 48-pitch stint, he gave up just two hits while striking out one and walking one, lowering his season ERA to 1.89.

“Being able to come out and do what he did was really good for us. It gives us something to really build on,” Rodriguez said.

Baylor scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to stake Andrade to a 3-0 lead. In the fourth, Kyle Nevin added to his team-leading home run total, smacking a solo shot to left for his fourth bomb of the season. An inning later, leftfielder Alex Gonzales produced his second two-out RBI single of the weekend, scoring Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo from third.

In the sixth, the Bears squeezed out their third run by capitalizing on some OU mistakes. Nevin reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on a Sooner error, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a wild pitch from OU’s Keegan Allen.

The Sooners broke up the shutout in the bottom of the sixth, tagging a pair of hits against Marriott, including an RBI single from Diego Muniz.

The Bears bounced back with a two-run eighth to extend the lead to 5-1. Cardoza-Oquendo followed up hits from Nevin and Chase Wehsener with a double down the right-field line, scoring both baserunners.

Ben Abram (1-0) took the win in relief for the Sooners, while Voelker (1-4) suffered the loss. Nevin was among the bright spots in the loss for the Bears, going 3-for-5 with the home run and three runs scored. Baylor actually outhit the Sooners, 10-8, but the two late big flies were a killer.

The series finale is set for 2 p.m. Sunday. Sophomore right-hander Will Rigney (1-0, 3.10) gets the starting nod for Baylor, opposed by Oklahoma left-hander Chazz Martinez (2-2, 2.81).