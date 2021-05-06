Baylor bumps Woodson up from interim to head men's tennis coach

When you’re the interim coach and you lead your team to a No. 1 national ranking, that’s a pretty good sign you’re going to get the head job.

Michael Woodson ascended from Baylor’s interim head men’s tennis coach to the permanent head coach position, as Baylor AD Mack Rhoades announced that move on Thursday.

Woodson took over as interim head coach in July 2020 following Brian Boland’s resignation. Boland resigned about a month after Baylor investigated him on allegations that he sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

Woodson has led the Bears to a 29-4 overall record this season heading into the NCAA tournament. Baylor captured a share of the Big 12 regular season title, then won the league’s postseason tournament with wins over No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Texas at the Hurd Tennis Center.

After the Big 12 tourney run, Baylor took over as No. 1 in the country for the first time since the end of the 2005 season.

“Michael has done a tremendous job leading the men’s tennis program as our interim head coach both on and off the court, and we’re excited to officially name him as our head coach,” Rhoades said in a statement.

Woodson’s Bears have gone 14-4 against ranked opponents this year.