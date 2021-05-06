Baylor bumps Woodson up from interim to head men's tennis coach

When you’re the interim coach and you lead your team to a No. 1 national ranking, that’s a pretty good sign you’re going to get the head job.
Michael Woodson ascended from Baylor’s interim head men’s tennis coach to the permanent head coach position, as Baylor AD Mack Rhoades announced that move on Thursday.
Woodson took over as interim head coach in July 2020 following Brian Boland’s resignation. Boland resigned about a month after Baylor investigated him on allegations that he sent inappropriate text messages to a student.
Woodson has led the Bears to a 29-4 overall record this season heading into the NCAA tournament. Baylor captured a share of the Big 12 regular season title, then won the league’s postseason tournament with wins over No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Texas at the Hurd Tennis Center.
After the Big 12 tourney run, Baylor took over as No. 1 in the country for the first time since the end of the 2005 season.
“Michael has done a tremendous job leading the men’s tennis program as our interim head coach both on and off the court, and we’re excited to officially name him as our head coach,” Rhoades said in a statement.
Woodson’s Bears have gone 14-4 against ranked opponents this year.
“Baylor means so much to my family and I. We have had five incredible years here and are so blessed to call Waco home now and into the future,” Woodson said.
Baylor will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The Bears garnered the No. 2 overall national seed in the tournament behind Florida, and will open up their NCAA action against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday. That match will be preceded by Alabama (14-11) against Oregon (16-6), and the winners of those two first-round matchups will face off in the second round at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Baylor women open NCAA play Friday
For the Baylor women’s tennis team, the warmups are over. The NCAA tournament is here.
Baylor is hosting for the first time in four years. The eighth-seeded Bears (23-4) will open up action against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-4) at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
But it’s not an easy road ahead for the Bears. If they get past the Islanders, they’ll face either 18th-ranked Duke (15-6) or Alabama (12-12) for a spot in the Sweet 16. That second-round match is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday.
“They’re not just handing out invitations to the Sweet 16, you have to earn those things,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “So, I’m not surprised. It’s definitely a challenging bracket, but this team has been through a lot of challenges and they’ve risen to the occasion. That’s what we’re going to have to do again.”