Baylor captures program's first NCAA championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Fling your green and gold far and wide, Baylor fans. The Bears are national champions.

Baylor University claimed the NCAA men’s basketball title with an 86-70 win over top-seeded and previously undefeated Gonzaga on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

It’s the second national championship in a men’s sport in Baylor athletics history, alongside the 2004 NCAA crown won by the tennis team. The Bears also become just the second school in the state of Texas to claim a men’s basketball title. They joined the famed 1966 Texas Western team, the first to feature a starting lineup entirely comprised of Black players. (Texas Western is now known as the University of Texas at El Paso, or UTEP.)

Baylor, which finished the season with a 28-2 record, also became the first Big 12 team to win a national championship in men’s basketball since Kansas in 2008.

Gonzaga was trying to become the first team to go undefeated in men’s basketball in a season since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Instead, the Zags close the year at 31-1.