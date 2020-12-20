 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor CB Raleigh Texada returning for 2021
0 comments

Baylor CB Raleigh Texada returning for 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Oklahoma St Football

Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada (right) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray during last year's game between the Cowboys and Bears in Stillwater, Okla.

 Brody Schmidt, Associated Press

Baylor senior cornerback Raleigh Texada announced Sunday that he's returning for the 2021 season.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn't count against players' eligibility.

Texada, a three-year starter, was Baylor's best cornerback in 2020 and a second-team all-Big 12 choice by the Tribune-Herald. Though opposing quarterbacks rarely threw his way, Texada finished the season with 29 tackles with an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Texada started six games as a sophomore in 2018 before starting all 14 games last season and finishing with 45 tackles and five pass breakups.

Three Baylor 2020 seniors previously announced that they are returning next season, including running back Trestan Ebner, wide receiver Jared Atkinson and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert