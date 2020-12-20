Baylor CB Raleigh Texada returning for 2021

Baylor senior cornerback Raleigh Texada announced Sunday that he's returning for the 2021 season.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn't count against players' eligibility.

Texada, a three-year starter, was Baylor's best cornerback in 2020 and a second-team all-Big 12 choice by the Tribune-Herald. Though opposing quarterbacks rarely threw his way, Texada finished the season with 29 tackles with an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Texada started six games as a sophomore in 2018 before starting all 14 games last season and finishing with 45 tackles and five pass breakups.

Three Baylor 2020 seniors previously announced that they are returning next season, including running back Trestan Ebner, wide receiver Jared Atkinson and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson.