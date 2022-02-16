Baylor climbs into tie for first in Big 12 with win over TCU

And just like that, the Baylor women’s basketball team has regained a share of first place in the Big 12 standings.

Not only did No. 7 Baylor fight off TCU, 80-55, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center, everything else in the conference fell right for the Bears.

In Austin, No. 14 Texas took down Big 12-leading and sixth-ranked Iowa State, 73-48. In Norman, Okla., Texas Tech upset No. 15 Oklahoma, 97-87. That’s how Baylor started the night in a tie with the Sooners for second place and went to bed tied with the Cyclones for first.

It’s been a journey back to the top. Baylor opened Big 12 play with a loss at Kansas State and, after a COVID-19 pause, another loss at Oklahoma. At that point, the Bears were staring up at a lot of teams in the standings.

“I’m grateful to be back where we control our own destiny,” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. When you start 0-2, you know you’re going to need help. We’ve been pretty good since we were 0-2, but you still need help. It puts us back in the driver’s seat in terms of controlling our own destiny.”