Baylor climbs into tie for first in Big 12 with win over TCU

And just like that, the Baylor women’s basketball team has regained a share of first place in the Big 12 standings.
Not only did No. 7 Baylor fight off TCU, 80-55, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center, everything else in the conference fell right for the Bears.
In Austin, No. 14 Texas took down Big 12-leading and sixth-ranked Iowa State, 73-48. In Norman, Okla., Texas Tech upset No. 15 Oklahoma, 97-87. That’s how Baylor started the night in a tie with the Sooners for second place and went to bed tied with the Cyclones for first.
It’s been a journey back to the top. Baylor opened Big 12 play with a loss at Kansas State and, after a COVID-19 pause, another loss at Oklahoma. At that point, the Bears were staring up at a lot of teams in the standings.
“I’m grateful to be back where we control our own destiny,” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. When you start 0-2, you know you’re going to need help. We’ve been pretty good since we were 0-2, but you still need help. It puts us back in the driver’s seat in terms of controlling our own destiny.”
With five games left in the Big 12 regular season, Baylor now controls its own destiny as it tries to win its 12th consecutive regular season conference title. The Bears have three games on tap — a trip to Fort Worth to play TCU on Saturday, a road game at Oklahoma State and a home date versus Kansas — before going to Iowa State for what could be a pivotal game on Feb. 28.
The Bears (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) won this one the way they’ve won so many games in the past 11 seasons. Baylor clamped down on defense, holding TCU (6-16, 2-11) to eight points over the game’s final 12 minutes.
Also pretty familiar for Bears fans was the way they pounded the ball inside. Baylor center Queen Egbo finished with game highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds, while forward NaLyssa Smith contributed 20 points and 10 boards.
All of that helped Baylor pull away from TCU after the Horned Frogs hung in the contest well into the third quarter.
“We knew it would come,” Egbo said. “We had confidence in each other. The second half it was kind of where we decided we were going to separate ourselves from them.”
Baylor closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run as just about everyone on the court for the Bears got in the action.
Jordan Lewis, who had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, kicked it off by nailing a 3-pointer and later lofted a perfect post pass to Smith for a layup. Ja’Mee Asberry also hit a trey and Sarah Andrews pulled up for a mid-range jumper, which was the final basket of the surge in the third quarter.
With that, Baylor went in front, 59-47, going to the final period.
The Bears’ key run continued into the fourth quarter as Egbo and Andrews took turns finding Smith for open layups. That allowed Baylor to surge ahead, 63-47.
TCU didn’t score for more than four minutes and only broke the drought when Aja Holmes made one of two technical foul free throws. The technical call was on Egbo after the two teams got tangled up on an inbounds play following an Egbo block.
TCU guard Tavy Diggs hit a 3-pointer with 7:19 left in the second quarter that put the Horned Frogs up 28-20.
But Baylor locked down at that point, holding TCU to just two points for the remainder of the half. The defense in the second quarter paved the way for the Bears’ 11-0 run to take the lead. Asberry matched Diggs’ 3-pointer on the other end in less than 10 seconds and the Bears were in rhythm.
“We’ve talked a lot since I got here about a different offensive philosophy,” Collen said. “But the reality is I was a defensive coordinator first. So defense matters. Players know that they’ve got to compete at the defensive end and I’m going to get on them harder for defensive mistakes than I am for missing a shot or running a play wrong. It’s getting stops.”
After that, Baylor got its inside game going. Egbo made a layup on an assist from Bickle that just beat the shot clock buzzer. The Baylor center followed with a put back and a 15-foot jumper as the Bears cut into the TCU lead.
On the defensive end, Bickle and Egbo each drew charges, playing a key role in slowing down the Horned Frogs’ offensive rhythm.
Smith eventually capped Baylor’s second-quarter surge at 11-0 when she hit a jump shot, putting the Bears in front, 31-28.
Baylor kind of stalled there, though, scoring just two points in the final three minutes before intermission.
Egbo went to the break with 14 points and six rebounds, willing the Bears in front.
Lauren Heard, who led the Horned Frogs with 18 points in the game, scored seven points in the first quarter, including a free throw that gave TCU a 19-18 lead going into the second quarter.