Baylor closes football facility, still hopes to play Oklahoma State
Baylor football Covid-19 (copy)

Baylor has closed its football facility, but released a statement Thursday saying it still hopes to play Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Saturday’s Baylor-Oklahoma State football game appears to be in jeopardy following positive COVID-19 cases within the Baylor program.

Baylor closed its football facility on Thursday, but was holding out hope that the Bears’ season finale with Oklahoma State scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium might still happen.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12.”

A Baylor spokesperson confirmed that the facility’s closure was COVID-19-related.

Earlier Thursday, two other Big 12 games were canceled because of COVID issues — Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia and the Texas at Kansas game.

Baylor (2-6) has endured several schedule changes this season, and didn’t play a nonconference game against Houston because of multiple COVID cases on the team. Oklahoma State (6-3) is looking to rebound from a 29-22 loss to TCU in Fort Worth last week.

