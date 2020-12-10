Baylor closes football facility, still hopes to play Oklahoma State

Saturday’s Baylor-Oklahoma State football game appears to be in jeopardy following positive COVID-19 cases within the Baylor program.

Baylor closed its football facility on Thursday, but was holding out hope that the Bears’ season finale with Oklahoma State scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium might still happen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12.”

A Baylor spokesperson confirmed that the facility’s closure was COVID-19-related.

Earlier Thursday, two other Big 12 games were canceled because of COVID issues — Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia and the Texas at Kansas game.

Baylor (2-6) has endured several schedule changes this season, and didn’t play a nonconference game against Houston because of multiple COVID cases on the team. Oklahoma State (6-3) is looking to rebound from a 29-22 loss to TCU in Fort Worth last week.