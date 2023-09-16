If Saturday’s game was the first step in turning Baylor’s season around, Mother Nature deserves an assist.

The Bears (1-2) came out on fire in the second half following a two-hour weather delay and ran away for a 30-7 win over Long Island (0-3) to pick up their first win of the year snap their six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

“We have to really make a point that we could do (good things) throughout the week, but that doesn’t automatically transfer to Saturday,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “I don’t feel we did that as well as we could to start this game. It’s not a lot of times you have a do-over, and I thought the rain delay gave us that opportunity.

“When we came back out after that, the energy and the edge and all the things that we talked about were there. I credit the guys for that.”

Baylor coaches started to draw plays on the board when the delay first started, and eventually, the team broke off into position groups. When the 30-minute lightning timer kept resetting, they just turned on some music.

It allowed the team to calm down.

“Guys could kind of relax and recharge and start over,” Aranda said. “When we came out of the tunnel after the delay, I thought we were where we needed to be.”

The running game shined on Saturday. The Bears combined for 270 yards on 48 attempts, more rushing attempts than all but three games last year.

True freshman Dawson Pendergrass, playing in his second-ever game, led the team with 111 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Sophomore Richard Reese had his best game of the young season, rushing for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while true freshman Bryson Washington saw his first game action and finished with 45 yards.

“It felt very good,” Reese said. “We practiced all week for it. The young guys (Pendergrass and Washington) were practicing good because they knew we had a game coming up. So we just gave it our all.”

Dominic Richardson, the Bears’ leading rusher entering the game, was held out due to a high ankle sprain. Aranda said he didn’t practice all week, and he’s “probably unlikely” to return next week against No. 4 Texas.

In his second career start, Sawyer Robertson completed 13-of-22 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Just four of his completions were to a receiver.

He was briefly spelled by RJ Martinez in the first half. Aranda said the offense wasn’t clicking early, and he wanted to give Martinez a shot at finding a rhythm throwing the ball.

Defensively, the Bears held the Sharks scoreless in the second half. Long Island managed just two passing yards and 95 rushing yards in the second half and finished 1-for-9 on 3rd down and 1-for-3 on 4th down.

“This team has juice, man,” seventh-year senior Bryson Jackson said. “It was really special how we handled that little adversity at halftime. It was just the music and just the whole experience of all of us being together and wanting to go out and fight together.”

Baylor started the season with a 42-31 loss to Texas State and followed that up by blowing a lead in the fourth quarter last Saturday in a 20-13 loss to No. 12 Utah.

Aranda said the last week of practice was one of the best he’s ever had.

“Monday was hard with the loss last Saturday and how close it was and the mistakes that were made,” Aranda said. “The truth-telling is way improved. It would be nice to get some more wins so we don’t have to speak so much truth.”

Baylor opened the scoring with back-to-back long scoring drives.

The first went 92 yards in 13 plays and was capped off by a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Reese, his first of the season.

Baylor followed that up with an 82-yard, 16-play drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock. Pendergrass, a true freshman from Alba, Texas, scored his first-ever collegiate with a one-yard blast up the middle.

The Bears added a safety when Long Island snapped the ball through the back of the end zone on a punt from deep in their own territory.

Long Island didn’t go down quietly before halftime. The Sharks picked up yards in chunks of 24 and 35 yards before quarterback Chris Howell waltzed, untouched, in for a 10-yard touchdown.

Baylor forced the Sharks to go 3-and-out on their first drive of the second half before Reese scored his second touchdown of the game after another long drive, this one 76 yards in 13 plays.

Robertson threw his first-ever collegiate touchdown late in the fourth quarter when he found Drake Dabney wide-open late in the fourth quarter.

Baylor never let up, even with the game well in hand. Trey Wilson book through the Long Island line to block a field goal attempt, and Alfonzo Allen was right there to scoop it up with less than a minute left in the game.

“I thought it was cool to get the block at the end,” Aranda said. “Guys are still fighting and competing. That’s something that we’ve talked about, we really made a point of trying to finish strong. I think that was a big play in doing that."

Baylor finishes off their four-game home stand at McLane Stadium next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against No. 4 Texas, the last meeting between the two longtime rivals for the foreseeable future.