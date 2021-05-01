Baylor completes 6-5 win over Kansas

With Baylor one out away from completing a 6-5 win over Kansas, a deluge hit Getterman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
With heavy rain continuing throughout the night, the game was suspended until 11 a.m. Sunday.
The overnight wait didn't stop the Lady Bears from completing the win as Gia Rodoni struck out Ashlyn Anderson for the final out in the seventh inning.
The finale of the three-game series will follow at noon.
After opening the series with Friday night’s 7-1 win, the Lady Bears took a 6-2 lead into the seventh behind homers by Lou Gilbert and Taylor Ellis.
Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman-Mansell had limited Kansas to three hits in six innings. All three hits were by Morgyn Wynne, including solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings.
But Holman-Mansell walked Cheyenne Hornbuckle to open the seventh before Madison Hirsch doubled. Lyric Moore ripped a two-run double to the right-field alley to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-4.
Holman-Mansell retired the next two batters with Moore scoring on Brittany Jackson’s ground out to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-5.
Macy Omli then singled and moved to second on Holman-Mansell’s wild pitch when the ball slipped out of her hand as the rain started falling.
With a 1-0 count on Wynne, Rodoni stepped in to relieve. But heavy rain at that point forced the game to be suspended until Sunday.
With first base open, Rodoni intentionally walked Wynne before striking out Anderson to complete the win.
The Lady Bears were in command heading into the seventh. Gilbert led off the first inning with her fifth homer of the season over the right-field fence off Kasey Hamilton.
Baylor scored three more runs in the third inning after loading the bases with no outs on singles by Hannah Smith and Gilbert and Emily Hott’s walk.
Goose McGlaun grounded to shortstop Haleigh Harper, but her throw home sailed high and two runs scored. Hott scored the third run of the inning on Aliyah Binford’s ground out.
Baylor opened up a 6-1 lead in the fifth when Ellis blasted a two-run homer over the left-field fence.