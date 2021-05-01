Baylor completes 6-5 win over Kansas

With Baylor one out away from completing a 6-5 win over Kansas, a deluge hit Getterman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With heavy rain continuing throughout the night, the game was suspended until 11 a.m. Sunday.

The overnight wait didn't stop the Lady Bears from completing the win as Gia Rodoni struck out Ashlyn Anderson for the final out in the seventh inning.

The finale of the three-game series will follow at noon.

After opening the series with Friday night’s 7-1 win, the Lady Bears took a 6-2 lead into the seventh behind homers by Lou Gilbert and Taylor Ellis.

Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman-Mansell had limited Kansas to three hits in six innings. All three hits were by Morgyn Wynne, including solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings.

But Holman-Mansell walked Cheyenne Hornbuckle to open the seventh before Madison Hirsch doubled. Lyric Moore ripped a two-run double to the right-field alley to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-4.

Holman-Mansell retired the next two batters with Moore scoring on Brittany Jackson’s ground out to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-5.