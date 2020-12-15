Baylor completes NCAA hearing regarding sex assault scandal

Baylor officials completed a two-day virtual hearing before the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Tuesday for issues involving the football program's sexual assault scandal.

The hearing came more than two years after Baylor received an NCAA notice of allegations and more than four years after coach Art Briles and Baylor President Ken Starr were fired in May 2016. Former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw was put on probation and eventually resigned.

“Today, Baylor University completed a two-day virtual hearing with a seven-person panel of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades in a statement. "It is the next step in the NCAA process for Baylor. The University is bound by NCAA policies and procedures to maintain as confidential the details of the case until a decision is announced by the NCAA in the months ahead.

"However, we believe we were given a fair opportunity to present our positions, and as we move forward, we remain excited about the future of our football program.”

The NCAA doesn't comment on ongoing investigations. The hearing had been scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic.