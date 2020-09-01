 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor completes single digits
0 comments

Baylor completes single digits

Only $5 for 5 months
Baylor Oklahoma St Football (copy)

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton earned a single digit number by team vote. The program announced on Tuesday that Thornton will wear No. 9 this season. 

 Brody Schmidt

Baylor completed its list of 10 players who will wear single digits this season as voted on by the team.

On Tuesday, Baylor announced No. 4 safety Christian Morgan, No. 6 receiver Gavin Holmes, No. 8 safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre, and No. 9 receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Last week, six players were awarded single digits: No. 0 receiver R.J. Sneed, No. 1 running back Trestan Ebner, No. 2 linebacker Terrel Bernard, No. 3 cornerback Raleigh Texada, No. 5 quarterback Charlie Brewer, and No. 7 running back John Lovett.

Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule began the single-digit awards, and first-year coach Dave Aranda has continued the tradition after his players requested it.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Baylor football players protest injustice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert