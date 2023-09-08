Sisyphus was an Ancient Greek king who was banished to a life of unending frustration by rolling a boulder to the top of a hill. When he neared the top of the hill, the boulder would roll back down to the bottom for him to start again.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda kind of feels the same way.

“You're down in a valley, and you climb up a mountain only to find out at the start of the season that there are more mountains,” Aranda said. “You're hoping that you're reaching a peak and you're taking off and, for that not to be the case is ... it's one of the things with this sport, much like life.”

With so much optimism entering the season, the Bears dropped their season opener to Texas State last Saturday and prepare for another tough test with No. 12 Utah coming to McLane Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.

The last week has been filled with tough conversations and heated discussions within the Baylor football building.

“It stung, to say the least,” tight end Jake Roberts said. “It sucks really bad, and everybody in the program hurts, but you can only harp on it for so long. That's the nature of the sport. You’ve got to move on. We’ve got another really good opponent coming to town on Saturday.”

The Utes, which have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles, come into the game with much more of a positive outlook after downing Florida 24-11 in the first game of the season last Thursday night.

Utah’s regular starting quarterback, Cam Rising, tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl in January and didn’t play in the Utes’ season opener. He is expected to make the trip to Waco, but is still questionable.

Backups Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson filled in admirably against the Gators. The junior Barnes threw for 159 yards and a touchdown, while Johnson, a freshman, rushed for 45 yards and a score.

“If there's one in particular, the run is the lead,” Aranda said. “If it’s the other two, then it’s going to be more of a drop back (and) pass with the ability to scramble. If the starter’s back, he's very talented throwing the football. (He) has a knack to put the ball where it needs to be.”

Baylor’s quarterback situation is in flux.

Blake Shapen injured his MCL in the loss to Texas State and is expected to be out for three weeks, meaning Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson is in line to make the first start of his college career Saturday against Utah.

“He's a year older than me, so we didn't play that many years against each other in high school, but it was enough for me to see how talented he is,” fellow Lubbock native Kyler Jordan said. “I'm excited to see what he can do on Saturday. I know he's going to prepare his tail off, and he'll be ready to go.”

The offensive line was a big issue for Baylor last week after allowing three sacks, while six of the nine penalties against the Bears were false start flags.

Utah’s front seven, meanwhile, is big and physical. The Utes held Florida to just 13 combined rushing yards and got through for five sacks in their season-opening win.

“We know our offensive line, they're coming to work,” Roberts said. “We understand where we’ve got to improve. We know what we're capable of, and it's carrying that over from practice into the game. If we do that on Saturday, we're gonna be just fine.”

Defensively, the Bears are dealing with a couple of injuries, most notably safety Devin Lemear, who will miss 2-3 weeks with a dislocated elbow. Sophomore Alfonzo Allen is expected to start on Saturday.

Aranda said Wednesday on his radio show that linebacker Garmon Randolph, who was originally diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, will only likely miss one week with what he now called a mild ankle sprain.

“It's tough, we're getting a little shallow in the room,” Jordan said. “It's giving us younger guys a chance to step up. (Fifth-year senior) Byron Vaughns has been killing it, and I’m excited to see what he's gonna do on Saturday. We’re just trying to do whatever we can in the position room to help us succeed on Saturday.”

The confidence and optimism are still there for Baylor, the job this week has been prying it out from under a mountain of mistakes.