Baylor junior cornerback AJ McCarty entered the transfer portal and announced that he has received an offer from Texas Tech on Monday night.

As a third-year sophomore in 2022, McCarty played in all 13 games for the Bears with two starts, and collected 37 tackles with an interception and three pass breakups. McCarty returned his interception for a touchdown against Texas Tech.

McCarty redshirted in 2020 before playing in 13 games in a reserve role in 2021 as he finished with three tackles and a pass breakup.