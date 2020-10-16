 Skip to main content
Baylor cross country ambles to Aggie country
The Baylor cross country teams will get one final chance to stretch their legs before the Big 12 Championships when they compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday in College Station.

The men’s 8K race will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the women’s 6K at 10:15. Other teams competing include Texas A&M, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and UTA.

The Bears have produced strong performances in both of their meets thus far in 2020, defeating ACU in the season opener and finishing fourth (women’s) and sixth (men’s) at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater. Celia Holmes has led the Baylor women’s team with a win at ACU and a seventh-place individual finish at the OSU meet.

