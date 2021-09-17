 Skip to main content
Baylor cross country bound for Abilene
Runners compete at the Aggie Opener in College Station two weeks ago. Baylor's cross country teams will return to action on Saturday at Abilene Christian.

 Texas A&M athletics

It’s back to competition for the Baylor cross country team for the first time in two weeks, as the Bears head to Abilene Saturday for the ACU Naimadu Classic.

Baylor’s women finished third and the men were fourth at the Aggie Opener in College station two weeks ago. The women were led by Ellie Friesen’s fourth-place finish, while Ryan Hodge took fifth overall for the men. However, neither Friesen nor Hodge will compete at Saturday’s meet.

Suiting up for the Baylor women will be Celia Holmes, Lily Jacobs, Hayden Gold, Chloe Gangnath, Mazie Larsen, Devon Vopni, Jordan Ledington, Isabella Prosceno, Celie Jackson, Sophia Leidner and Kasey Sutryk. They’ll compete in a 6K.

Running in the men’s 8K race for Baylor will be Drew Snyder, Philip Roxas, Chris Martinez, Beau Thomason, Alec Atteberry and Chuey Hernandez.

The field is made up of host ACU as well as Hardin Simmons, Trinity, Lubbock Christian, Angelo State, Eastern New Mexico and UT-Permian Basin. Last year, Baylor swept the team titles at the ACU Invitational.

