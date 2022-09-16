Baylor cross country bound for Lubbock

Baylor cross country’s teams will charge out to West Texas when they compete in the Texas Tech Opener on Saturday in Lubbock.

It’s a chance for the Bears to compete on the same course that will host the Big 12 Championships on Oct. 28.

Ryan Day, Drew Snyder and Caleb Ackman are scheduled to run in their second consecutive meet for the Bears, while Ryan Hodge is expected to make his senior season debut on Saturday morning.

The Baylor women return all five of their scorers (Cate Urbani, Hayden Gold, Sophia Leidner, Jordan Ledington and Chloe Gangnath) from the season opener in Round Rock two weeks ago. Taylor Whitfield and Ellie Hodge will run for the first time this season, and Incarnate Word grad transfer Alia Henderson will make her Baylor debut.