Coming off a season-opening win in San Antonio two weeks ago, the Baylor women’s cross country team will take a small contingent of runners to compete at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station on Friday.

Four BU runners will participate in the women’s 5,000-meter run — senior Anna Garner, juniors Alaina Zamorano and Abby Morris and freshman Kira Dietrich. They’ll compete among a 13-team field that also includes the host Aggies as well as Abilene Christian, Dallas Baptist, Houston, North Texas, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma City, Sam Houston State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Tarleton State, TCU, UTA and UT-Tyler.

At the UIW Twilight Invitational on Sept. 1, Garner, a Waco High product, finished eighth and Zamorano was 14th.

The women’s race begins at 8:45 a.m. Friday at A&M’s Dale Watts Cross Country Course.