Baylor cross country eager to get out and stretch legs again

Whether or not they’ve got “Ready to Run” by the (Dixie) Chicks or that same titled tune by One Direction on their Spotify playlists, the Baylor cross country team members are definitely feeling those lyrics.
Ready? Yeah, you could say that. After the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships were canceled and the entire outdoor track season was wiped out due to COVID-19, the Bears are more than ready to get out and stretch their legs in a real race again.
“I would venture to say that you have no idea how bad they want to race right now,” Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron said. “Some of them probably wish they had captured that spring fitness. Some would probably tell you that. But at this point, I think they’d take their kid brother lining up on the line in a jersey. They’ll take anything at this point.”
Granted, this season will look much different. It’s more of a sprint than a marathon for once, as the Bears will compete in just four meets, starting with Friday’s Abilene Christian Invitational (a dual meet with only Baylor and ACU) and ending with the Big 12 Championships on Oct. 30 in Lawrence, Kansas. The NCAA called off all fall sports championships back in August, so the carrot of a regional meet victory or trip to nationals isn’t dangling in front of the Bears.
But something is better than nothing. It's the mantra of 2020. That’s how the runners are viewing it.
“I’m ecstatic. I think this is the longest break I’ve had in eight years, of not racing,” said junior Celia Holmes, a former TAPPS state-winning legend at Live Oak. “Since eighth grade, I’ve raced cross country and track. I’m just so excited to get out there, and I’m really excited for our freshmen coming up. I think they’re eager, and we’ve finally got a top crew that will be fun to be with.”
On the upside, the runners can compete without extinguishing any of their eligibility. The NCAA made that call for 2020’s fall sports performers.
Capron is juiced to see how both his BU teams will perform. For the Baylor women, who finished ninth at last year’s NCAA South Central Regionals and fell short of an NCAA appearance, senior Sarah Antrich is “running great,” Capron said. The Bears should benefit from the return of another senior, Madi Johnston, from injury. Holmes and Mazie Larsen offer experience and depth, and Capron labeled newbies Lily Jacobs of Sunnyvale, Texas, and Kendall Mansukhani of Half Moon Bay, Calif., as a pair of “frisky freshmen” to watch.
Baylor’s men placed seventh in the Big 12 and 10th regionally in 2019. Former Midway standout Ryan Day and senior Connor Laktasic from Albuquerque, N.M., return to set the pace for the Bears. Capron said that he has also liked what he’s seen from the likes of Ryan Hodge, Jeremy Meadows and Philip Roxas.
“I think we have two main objectives — first, is to be in the best shape we can and race as fast as we can,” Day said. “I think the other huge factor this season is staying healthy. If we can keep everybody healthy and get our training in and stay in good shape, those two go hand in hand, I think this will be a good squad to take to conference and those tougher meets.”
With no NCAA Championship meet to push for this fall, Baylor’s view of the horizon changes. The Bears’ quest now turns to performing as well as possible at the Big 12 meet. Nationals are still a long ways off. The NCAA on Wednesday approved moving fall championships to the spring, with March 15 proffered as the date for the national meet.
Capron isn’t sure how that would work, considering it would conflict with track season. But he expects they’ll figure it out as they go.
“We may have two peaks this year that we may be building to,” he said. “How that works with track, we don’t know yet. What it is, we’re going on a nice little climb and we’re going to summit up at peak one, which is the Big 12, and see what the view looks like from there. Then go back to work and go back to climbing, and see where we have to go next.”
