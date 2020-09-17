Baylor cross country eager to get out and stretch legs again

“I think we have two main objectives — first, is to be in the best shape we can and race as fast as we can,” Day said. “I think the other huge factor this season is staying healthy. If we can keep everybody healthy and get our training in and stay in good shape, those two go hand in hand, I think this will be a good squad to take to conference and those tougher meets.”

With no NCAA Championship meet to push for this fall, Baylor’s view of the horizon changes. The Bears’ quest now turns to performing as well as possible at the Big 12 meet. Nationals are still a long ways off. The NCAA on Wednesday approved moving fall championships to the spring, with March 15 proffered as the date for the national meet.

Capron isn’t sure how that would work, considering it would conflict with track season. But he expects they’ll figure it out as they go.

“We may have two peaks this year that we may be building to,” he said. “How that works with track, we don’t know yet. What it is, we’re going on a nice little climb and we’re going to summit up at peak one, which is the Big 12, and see what the view looks like from there. Then go back to work and go back to climbing, and see where we have to go next.”

