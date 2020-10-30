Baylor cross country places 6th, 7th at Big 12 meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor cross country teams closed out their 2020 seasons at the Big 12 Championships on Friday at Rim Rock Farm, as the BU women placed sixth and the men finished seventh in the team race.

Freshman Lily Jacobs showed she has a bright future ahead for the Bears. She led the team by taking 23rd overall in the women’s 6K race, clocking a time of 21:57.5. Celia Holmes (27th) and Sarah Antrich (28th) also picked up top-30 efforts.

Led by overall winner Cailie Logue (20:00.5), Iowa State dominated to claim the Big 12 title, placing five runners in the top 18.

In the men’s 8K, Baylor senior Connor Laktasic headed up his team’s effort, placing 32nd with a personal-best time of 24:37.8. Jeremy Meadows was the next-nearest BU finisher in 52nd.

The BU men placed seventh out of the nine teams in the race, as West Virginia does not field a men’s team. Oklahoma State and Iowa State tied atop the team leaderboard with 31 points apiece, but the Cowboys were awarded the title based on the tiebreaker, as three of their top five runners placed ahead of their Cyclone counterparts.