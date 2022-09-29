Baylor cross country poised for Missouri meet

The Baylor cross country team will return to action Friday at the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

The Baylor men are coming off the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, with Ryan Hodge and Caleb Ackman finishing 23rd and 79th, respectively, as the Bears’ only two entrants in the field. Baylor will run a full lineup for this one, with Hodge, Ackman, Drew Snyder, Ryan Day, Devin Duran and Ethan Wrase scheduled to race on Friday morning.

Baylor’s women finished third as a team two weekends ago in Lubbock, with Cate Urbani leading the Bears with her third-place individual finish. Urbani will be joined by Sophia Leidner, Hayden Gold, Taylor Whitfield and Ellie Hodge competing at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia.