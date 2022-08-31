Baylor cross country preview: Bears aiming for pack mentality in 2022

Here’s a little “did you know?” trivia. A group of bears is known as a sloth or a sleuth.

Of course, Baylor second-year cross country coach David Barnett doesn’t want his Bears to be slothful at all. Rather, he’s hoping for them to resemble wolves, moving stealthily through the night in a pack mentality.

“In our sport, you’re only as good as your fifth runner,” said Barnett, whose men and women will open up the season on Thursday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock in the Tornado Watch Invitational. “So having a nice pack is the name of the game. And every day could be someone’s day, so you never know who’s going to be at the front, which is awesome.”

This opening meet, hosted by the Concordia University Tornados, is a bit of a warm-up lap for the Bears. Both the BU men and women are taking just six runners apiece for the brisk 5K jaunts, so it amounts to a good chance to get out there and stretch their legs for these endurance warriors.

Old Settlers Park is a plenty familiar destination for the Texans on the roster. It’s the site of the UIL State Cross Country Championships each November, though the collegians will be navigating a slightly different course. Still, the surroundings should serve as comfortable digs for a number of Baylor’s runners. Sophomore Hayden Gold of the BU women’s team, who competed for Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, said she has competed at Old Settlers seven times in the past.

In Barnett’s first year in Waco last fall, the Bears failed to experience any major breakthroughs. Baylor’s men finished sixth at the Big 12 meet and 17th at the NCAA’s South Central Regionals, while the women placed seventh in the Big 12 and 11th at regionals, respectively.

With a new year comes fresh hope.

“I feel like the expectations are higher this year,” Gold said. “It’ll be interesting to see just how people come out and perform at this first meet. We did lose some of our top runners, but definitely some of the younger runners are coming up to fill those spots. That’s really good to see.”

Entering 2022, the BU women were lacking a bit in veteran leaders. So Barnett opted to add a couple of upperclassman transfers in Jackie Addy, a junior from Florida, and Alia Henderson, a graduate student from Incarnate Word.

“They’re just mature people, mature runners,” Barnett said. “They kind of know what’s important, know what’s not important, and they’re very diligent in taking care of themselves and whatnot. So they’re just going to be good leaders for us.”

Addy and Henderson will wait until at least Baylor’s second meet to make their BU debut, however. The BU women’s six-runner contingent for the opener consists of Gold, Chloe Gangnath, Jordan Ledington, Sophia Leidner, Cate Urbani and Alaina Zamorano.

As for the green-and-gold men, they’re far less green. The Ryans — Ryan Day and Ryan Hodge — are both graduate students entering their fourth and fifth seasons, respectively, in the program. They should act as knowledgeable pathfinders for the young runners coming up.

Hodge, who finished 34th overall at the regional meet last year, and Day will join fellow returners Devin Duran and Drew Snyder among the lineup for the opening meet, while true freshmen Caleb Ackman and Ethan Wrase will make their college debuts.

After this meet, Baylor has road trips to Texas Tech, Missouri and Texas A&M before the Big 12 Championships arrive in October. As the season progresses, the Bears are hoping to pack it up — in the best way.

“The team’s looking really solid,” Gold said. “We’re a much tighter pack than we were last year, even though we did lose some of our top runners. … Definitely, camaraderie-wise, but also just in time.”