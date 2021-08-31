Baylor cross country preview: Bears embrace 'go for it' mindset under new coach

“Baylor track and field and cross country are important,” Barnett said. “Everyone in the country knows about Baylor track and field. Coach (Michael) Ford has a real vision for the program that got me exited. It’s always tough to leave your alma mater and somewhere where you’re having success, but I feel like at Baylor there’s a lot of room for long-term success also. And it’s a special place. It’s one of those things that when you know it, you know it.”

Barnett said he wants to build a cross country program that competes regularly at both the conference and national level. That sounds like a challenge worth pursuing to his new BU runners.

“Toward the end of the season, we didn’t see the (coaching) change totally coming,” said senior Ryan Hodge. “But when it did happen, I think it really brought the guys together. We were like, ‘OK, we can do this.’ Once we actually got here, it’s been like a fresh wind hit the program, for the guys’ side especially. We’re just excited about where we can go. We’re at a new level of excellence. The bar has been raised, and so we’re all just striving for that.”