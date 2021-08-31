Baylor cross country preview: Bears embrace 'go for it' mindset under new coach

Considering he was just hired four weeks ago, new Baylor cross country coach David Barnett has definitely had to hit the ground running. Not a problem — it fits his mindset as a coach, anyway.
Naturally, there is something to pacing oneself in a cross country race. But sometimes you have to go for it. That’s the kind of attitude Barnett wants to instill in his new charges.
“Basically, I just want to make sure we’re competitive with the people we’re able to be competitive with right now, but just with the long-term goal of just getting better and better every season,” said Barnett, who came to Baylor after a four-year stint as head coach at Auburn, his alma mater. “Create a sense of urgency, even if it’s Year 1, that we’re going to be good and we’re going to be good for a long time.”
The cross country position opened when longtime head track and field/cross country coach Todd Harbour retired over the offseason. Then Baylor opted not to retain Jon Capron, who spent 17 years at Baylor, including the past three as associate head cross country coach.
Barnett led a hard-charging program at Auburn that produced nine All-Americans and an NCAA champion during his time there. But this son of a Southern Baptist preacher spotted the finish line down the road for Baylor, and it looked lined with gold to him.
“Baylor track and field and cross country are important,” Barnett said. “Everyone in the country knows about Baylor track and field. Coach (Michael) Ford has a real vision for the program that got me exited. It’s always tough to leave your alma mater and somewhere where you’re having success, but I feel like at Baylor there’s a lot of room for long-term success also. And it’s a special place. It’s one of those things that when you know it, you know it.”
Barnett said he wants to build a cross country program that competes regularly at both the conference and national level. That sounds like a challenge worth pursuing to his new BU runners.
“Toward the end of the season, we didn’t see the (coaching) change totally coming,” said senior Ryan Hodge. “But when it did happen, I think it really brought the guys together. We were like, ‘OK, we can do this.’ Once we actually got here, it’s been like a fresh wind hit the program, for the guys’ side especially. We’re just excited about where we can go. We’re at a new level of excellence. The bar has been raised, and so we’re all just striving for that.”
As has been the case in recent years, the Baylor men’s team isn’t particularly deep. Barnett plans to use just five runners in Wednesday’s season-opening Aggie Opener in College Station. Obviously all five will need to finish the race in order for Baylor to tally a team score, but given that the opener is “only” a 6K, that shouldn’t be an issue, the coach said.
In addition to Hodge, Baylor’s opening lineup for the men includes freshman Drew Snyder, senior Philip Roxas, freshman Beau Thomason and senior Alec Atteberry.
The Baylor women finished sixth in the Big 12 in the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season. That performance didn’t really line up with the pace the Bears had hoped to set. So, they’ve been trying to gather more steam heading into the 2021 campaign.
“I think especially coming off of COVID, we’re hungry,” said senior Celia Holmes. “We’re hungry to compete at a high level. I think these girls have been working really hard. The freshmen have done their homework for this summer. We’re all coming in really fresh and ready to go. Those are seasoned are ready to compete and those that are excited for the opportunity, they’re going to seize it. It’s inspiring for all of our workouts. Just across the board, we’re all pushing each other at a higher level than I’ve ever seen in my time at Baylor.”
Seven women will compete for Baylor at Wednesday’s opener at A&M, as Barnett said he’s “pretty particular on who gets to race.” The lineup consists of Holmes, senior grad transfer Ellie Friesen from South Dakota State, freshmen Hayden Gold, Devon Vopni, Jordan Ledington and Katherine Urbani, and sophomore Chloe Gangnath.
Wednesday’s meet will mark the first of three trips to College Station this season for the Bears, which Hodge said works for him, because he’s a big fan of the A&M course. Baylor also could benefit from hosting the NCAA South Central Regional meet this year, scheduled for Nov. 12 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Cross country, by its very definition, is a long-distance sport, and Barnett knows that the team that opens the season won’t be the same that closes it. But he still wants to see who his competitors will be. The season is here — there is no need to hold back now.
“One thing I always want to guard against is people that have the mindset of, ‘I’ll be fit by conference, I’ll be ready by the end of the season.’ I really want to have a sense of urgency that you have to make the most of this opportunity,” he said. “Just put your nose in there and see who you can beat.”