Baylor cross country runners finish second in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK — The Baylor men’s and women’s cross country teams both finished second at the season-opening Tornado Watch Invitational on Thursday at Old Settlers Park.

Baylor’s Big 12 rival Texas swept both the men’s and women’s titles.

Ryan Day paced the Baylor men in third place overall, though the BU senior led the pack for much of the 5K race. He ended up with a time of 15:40, behind only UT sophomores Isaac Alonzo (15:35.6) and Abraham Avila-Martinez (15:38.8).

Baylor sophomore Drew Snyder finished eighth overall, while Devin Duran (11th), Ethan Wrase (12th) and Caleb Ackman (13th) rounded out the BU scoring.

For the women, Cate Urbani led Baylor in third overall, completing the 5K course in 18:46.5. Texas’ Beth Ramos won the race in 18:00.8, and UT’s Eva Jess was second at 18:37.2.

Two other Bears earned top 10 finishes, as Hayden Gold finished fifth and Sophia Leidner was sixth.

Baylor will next compete at the Texas Tech Opener in Lubbock Sept. 17.