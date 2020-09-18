Baylor cross country squads sweep titles at Abilene meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ABILENE — Baylor’s cross country teams swept both team and individual titles at Friday’s season-opening Abilene Christian Invitational.

It was a dual meet between just Baylor and ACU, but still a good start for the Bears. Celia Holmes won the women’s 5K race with a time of 17:15.80, a full 12 seconds ahead of the next finisher, Briahna Gerlach of ACU. Sarah Antrich finished in third, Lily Jacobs was fourth, Kendall Mansukhani placed sixth and Anna Garner took seventh to round out BU’s top five performers.

Baylor’s women scored 21 points, while ACU came in with 39.

On the men’s side, the Bears’ 1-2 finish at the top was enough to outpace the Wildcats, who packed up and had five of the next six finishers. Baylor’s Connor Laktasic won the men’s 8K race with a time of 24:46.60, while his teammate Ryan Day snatched the silver medal at 25:04.04.

Rounding out Baylor’s top five were Jeremy Meadows in fourth, Ryan Hodge in ninth and Philip Roxas in 10th. The Bears nipped ACU in the team scoring, 26 to 29.

Baylor’s next meet will come Oct. 3 at the Cowboy Jamboree hosted by Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.