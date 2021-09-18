Baylor cross country takes second, third in Abilene

ABILENE — The Baylor women’s cross country team finished second and the men tallied a third-place team finish at the ACU Naimadu Classic on Saturday.

Lily Jacobs made her season debut for the Bears, and the sophomore produced a fifth-place finish in a time of 23:08. The women’s race was supposed to be 6,000 meters but ended up being 6.2K, as runners navigated the wrong course. Senior Celia Holmes finished sixth for Baylor at 23:12.3.

The BU women scored 48 points as a team, behind only host ACU, which had the top four finishers in the race and finished with 18 points.

ACU also won the men’s team title with 35 points, followed by UT-Permian Basin with 73 and Baylor with 90. The Bears were topped by freshman Andrew Snyder, who finished fourth with an 8K time of 25:07.9.

Baylor will send some of its runners to the Texas A&M Invitational next weekend, and plans to send a full group to the Oct. 1 Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri.