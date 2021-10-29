Baylor cross country teams place 6th, 7th at Big 12 meet

STILLWATER, Okla. — Baylor’s cross country teams fell a little short of their goals of a top-five team finish at the Big 12 Championships. The Baylor men finished sixth in the team standings and the women were seventh at the conference meet on Friday at the Oklahoma State XC Course.

Ryan Hodge paced the BU men in 22nd place, completing the 8K course in 25:29.2. Two other Bears placed in the top 50 – Ryan Day (37th, 26:13.8) and Drew Snyder (50th, 26:49.0). The Bears finished with 192 points, ahead of Texas Tech, Oklahoma and TCU, but just outside of the top five. Host Oklahoma State won the team title with 24 points, while Iowa State, led by overall champ Wesley Kiptoo, was second with 31.

The Baylor women were topped by sophomore Lily Jacobs, who came in 33rd with a 6K time of 22:44.10. Grad transfer Ellie Friesen finished 37th at 22:58.5. Baylor tallied 208 points in coming in seventh. Oklahoma State made it a clean sweep of the team titles for the host, edging Iowa State by a single point, 35 to 36.

Next up for Baylor is the NCAA South Central Regional Nov. 12 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.