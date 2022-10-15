Baylor cross country teams place 8th, 13th at A&M meet

COLLEGE STATION — Baylor’s cross country teams wrapped up the regular season on Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, with the BU women finishing eighth out of a 38-team field and the men coming in 13th.
Ryan Day had the best showing of any Baylor runner, placing seventh in the 360-runner men’s field. Day clocked in at 23:56.6 in the 8K race. Day finished only five seconds behind his personal best, clocked two weeks ago in Missouri.
Ryan Hodge finished 24th in that race.
On the women’s side, Baylor was topped by Ellie Hodge in 18th place, with a 6K time of 21:03.4.
Baylor’s next meet will be the Big 12 Championships Oct. 28 in Lubbock.