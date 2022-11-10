Baylor cross country teams return to A&M for NCAA South Central Regionals

The Baylor cross country teams will travel back to a familiar course, only with a lot more on the line this time. The BU men and women will compete at the NCAA’s South Central Regionals on Friday at Texas A&M’s Watts Cross Country Course in College Station.

Baylor ran at A&M on Oct. 15 in the Arturo Barrios Invitational, with the men’s team finishing 13th and the women eighth in the team standings.

Of course, the competition will be even tougher this time out, considering this is the qualifying round for the NCAA Championships.

“Ideally, we’d like to move up the ranks, maybe beat a couple of the teams that were ahead of us,” said second-year Baylor coach David Barnett.

Barnett said he thought Baylor could produce several all-region performances — a top 25 individual effort — for both the men and women. The top two teams and the top four individuals at this meet will automatically qualify for nationals. The NCAA will also choose 13 at-large teams to fill out the 31-team field for nationals, as well as two at-large individuals.

Friday’s 6K women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 9:30.