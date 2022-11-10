 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor cross country teams return to A&M for NCAA South Central Regionals

  • 0
Ryan Day Baylor.jpg

Ryan Day and the Baylor men's cross country team, along with the BU women, will compete Friday at the NCAA South Central Regionals in College Station.

 Baylor athletics

The Baylor cross country teams will travel back to a familiar course, only with a lot more on the line this time. The BU men and women will compete at the NCAA’s South Central Regionals on Friday at Texas A&M’s Watts Cross Country Course in College Station.

Baylor ran at A&M on Oct. 15 in the Arturo Barrios Invitational, with the men’s team finishing 13th and the women eighth in the team standings.

Of course, the competition will be even tougher this time out, considering this is the qualifying round for the NCAA Championships.

“Ideally, we’d like to move up the ranks, maybe beat a couple of the teams that were ahead of us,” said second-year Baylor coach David Barnett.

Barnett said he thought Baylor could produce several all-region performances — a top 25 individual effort — for both the men and women. The top two teams and the top four individuals at this meet will automatically qualify for nationals. The NCAA will also choose 13 at-large teams to fill out the 31-team field for nationals, as well as two at-large individuals.

People are also reading…

Friday’s 6K women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 9:30.

Running is good for you, but if you have the wrong shoes it can be a painful experience. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares advice from the experts.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Breaking down the OU game: One key is Baylor's O-line, with the Bears' bruisers finally starting to look like the dominant unit that propelled last year’s Big 12 championship season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert