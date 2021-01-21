Baylor dedicates softball season to Lumley

“I don’t put a whole lot of credibility into the polls, unless we’re ranked No. 1, and then I’ll start talking about how accurate they are,” Moore grinned. “They have us at fourth, that’s OK. When nobody’s seen anybody for a year, you really don’t know how to vote. I think our whole conference is good. And I’m proud of that, because we’ve been down a few years ago, and now we’re getting the respect that we deserve as a conference. We don’t have a lot of teams in it, but we’re a powerful conference still.”

The Lady Bears were 19-5 in 2020 when the rest of the season was canceled in March before Big 12 play began. With pitcher Gia Rodoni and infielders Taylor Ellis and Goose McGlaun returning for their fifth seasons, the Lady Bears will feature one of their deepest teams in school history.

Getting Rodoni back is a coup since she was already a fifth-year senior in 2020 after missing the 2019 season following knee surgery. Rodoni has a career record of 60-28 with seven saves and 664 strikeouts in 558.1 innings.

“I feel like I've been here forever, but it's been the biggest blessing, and I knew that once we got that year back that I wanted to come back,” Rodoni said. “So I'm just taking every minute in and soaking it in, knowing that this is going to be my last year. Everything's good.”