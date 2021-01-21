Baylor dedicates softball season to Lumley

The Baylor softball team has begun workouts for the 2021 season, but the recent death of former assistant coach Mark Lumley is still heavy on the minds of all the players and coaches.
The 65-year-old Lumley died Dec. 27 following a long battle with cancer after serving the last 20 years at Baylor with head coach Glenn Moore and two previous seasons at LSU.
The Lady Bears will dedicate this season to Lumley.
“Lum will always be a part of my life and a part of this program’s, especially as long as we’re here,” Moore said. “We’re going to miss him dearly, but we are going to recognize him, dedicating our season to him, wearing a ribbon on our helmet. We’re going to acknowledge him on our fence this year as well. Another cool factor is Oklahoma State reached out to us and they want to wear his patch on their helmets as well.”
The Lady Bears will open the season Feb. 12 against Missouri State in Lafayette, La., and will also play Louisiana on that first weekend. Moore said the 2021 schedule will be released soon.
Baylor was picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll behind first-place Oklahoma, second-place Texas and third-place Oklahoma State. Moore expects the league to be powerful, especially since last year’s seniors can return because 2020 didn’t count against eligibility after the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t put a whole lot of credibility into the polls, unless we’re ranked No. 1, and then I’ll start talking about how accurate they are,” Moore grinned. “They have us at fourth, that’s OK. When nobody’s seen anybody for a year, you really don’t know how to vote. I think our whole conference is good. And I’m proud of that, because we’ve been down a few years ago, and now we’re getting the respect that we deserve as a conference. We don’t have a lot of teams in it, but we’re a powerful conference still.”
The Lady Bears were 19-5 in 2020 when the rest of the season was canceled in March before Big 12 play began. With pitcher Gia Rodoni and infielders Taylor Ellis and Goose McGlaun returning for their fifth seasons, the Lady Bears will feature one of their deepest teams in school history.
Getting Rodoni back is a coup since she was already a fifth-year senior in 2020 after missing the 2019 season following knee surgery. Rodoni has a career record of 60-28 with seven saves and 664 strikeouts in 558.1 innings.
“I feel like I've been here forever, but it's been the biggest blessing, and I knew that once we got that year back that I wanted to come back,” Rodoni said. “So I'm just taking every minute in and soaking it in, knowing that this is going to be my last year. Everything's good.”
Rodoni will be the ace of the staff that also includes veterans Sidney Holman-Mansell and Madison Lindsey. They’ll be joined by incoming freshman Maren Judisch from Des Moines (Iowa) Christian.
Baylor’s offense returns a pair of talented outfielders in Maddison Kettler, who hit .429 last season, and Lou Gilbert, who hit .391. Second baseman Nicky Dawson is back after hitting .385 in 10 games last year while second baseman Emily Hott hit .274 in 23 games.
With so many returning veterans, it will be more difficult for freshmen to break into the lineup. But Moore believes the competition will bring out the best in all his players.
“It’s certainly not an ideal situation for freshmen or even the recruits who are coming,” Moore said. “It’s been a little bit of a logjam with players because you expect players to leave and others to come in, and at the same time these kids deserve getting a chance to play out their careers. I was in favor of that. They are just going to have to work a little harder, and it will pay off for them down the road.”