Baylor defenders focused on trust, technique to address tackling issues

The film doesn’t lie, and yet it does.

That contradiction may seem confusing at first. But here’s the crux of it: When you’re watching a football game on TV and you see a ball carrier shed a tackle attempt, your gut reaction is often to think: Man, that’s some poor tackling. And you’d be right. Bring the other guy down. That's the defense's job.

But it isn’t always easy for the defender in real time, either.

There may be a hundred little reasons within that fraction of a second that led to the defender failing to put a guy on the turf. Among them: A legs-churning, end zone-focused ball carrier who doesn’t want to be tackled can make it difficult on the defender to actually make the tackle. Who knew?

Baylor is trying to sort through these issues following a 43-40 road loss to West Virginia in Morgantown last week. The Bears know they didn’t tackle well, as the Mountaineers churned out 217 rushing yards and just under six yards per carry, plenty of that after contact.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said the coaching staff is trying to have honest conversations with the BU defensive players that dig to the root of the problem, rather than just engage in lectures and rebukes.

“I think you have to meet them where they’re at in terms of how they see it,” Aranda said. “I think it’s important we all see it the same way. I know when you look at it on film and you look at it on TV, it should hit you in the face, just atrocious and bad and all these other things. I’ve learned not to be shocked in coming around and asking, ‘How did you see it and why did this happen?’ I think that’s important because it can help you with your way through it and make the best connection with them.”

Dillon Doyle reigns as one of Baylor’s most fundamentally sound, prolific tacklers. The fifth-year linebacker has made 176 stops in his career for the Bears, and his 31 tackles so far this year are tied with fellow linebacker Matt Jones for second on the team, behind safety Al Walcott’s 37. Doyle is good at tackling.

But it’s still not the same thing as a basketball player shooting a wide-open layup.

“Tackling is obviously a difficult thing,” Doyle said. “But it’s mostly about eyes, feet and hips. It takes quite a bit of skill, especially to do it in the open field when they throw those flat routes and everything.

“The most important thing with tackling is just believing the right fundamentals will get you there because it’s really easy to say I’m going to take a shot, and then you drop your eyes and it becomes a hit-or-miss situation. You can become a sure tackler if you just trust your fundamentals and bring your hips to the ball.”

As Shakira says, the hips don’t lie. Baylor planned to address the fundamentals of its tackling issues in practice this week, as it drilled players on proper tackling techniques. “We’ve got to practice better” is a coaching cliche’ as old as time, though its bland repetitiveness doesn’t make it any less true.

Aranda took the brunt of any lapses in practice upon himself.

“I have to hold them to higher standards at the end of a play,” the coach said. “I think we generally have a quick whistle in practice, and I think the finish of a defensive play can be better. I think we’re not finishing a play in a football position, either tagging at the hip or thudding up on a ball carrier. If we’re not doing that consistently enough, I think ends up what’s happening is you’re training guys to not finish in games. I look at my part in what showed up the other night, so for sure we’re going to be better with our approach to that.”

One tried and true approach to practice is to make it as game-like as possible. That means putting players into situations they might face in games, so that on Saturdays (or Thursdays) they’re ready for anything. That’s another mission the Bears (3-3, 1-2) planned to attack with fervor this week, ahead of Saturday’s homecoming game with Kansas (5-2, 2-2).

“Just putting ourselves in more stressful situations,” explained defensive tackle Siaki “Apu” Ika. “We’ve kind of started with just changing the practice schedule in general. Feels like as the season has been going on, people have just been going through the motions. So, when we’re put in those stressful situations in the games, we don’t know how to handle it.

“It’s obviously something we need to address in practice. Put ourselves in those positions that we’re going to be in on Saturday, not something that we’re just running through just to get the period over with.”

Aranda is generally frank in his assessment of his team, good or bad. Following the West Virginia defeat, he acknowledged some “trust issues” within the defense. That raised a few eyebrows, but the coach didn’t sound any panic alarms when he addressed the question again this week.

“Defensively, whenever you have a game like that or the majority of the time you have a game like that, a lot of times (the players) don’t say this particular game, three days out, I’m just going to do my thing,” Aranda said. “That doesn’t initially happen that way. But when you get into moments within the game, what happens is they find themselves straying from technique or straying from assignment, and somewhere in them they feel I have to make a play because no one else will, and there was a fair amount of that on Thursday.”

It happens all the time, in all manner of sports. You worry about the other guy and you try to do too much, and you end up hurting the team because you’re not focused on your individual assignment.

Aranda and his staff like to break it down into a fraction, as in 1/11th. It’s a popular phrase in football circles, that idea of each man handling his sole responsibility, so that the entire 11 can succeed. A kind of all-for-one, one-for-all philosophy.

If the Bears can get back to that, they’ll be just fine, the coach said.

“The tie to a team is very strong,” Aranda said. “You can be the strongest piece or also the most detrimental if you don’t think they can hold up and do what they’re asking them to do. So, getting into the middle of that — and we’re going to come out the other side in a positive way — is where we’re at.”

